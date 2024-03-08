26 women-founded brands to support on International Women's Day

We think women are worth celebrating, ESPECIALLY on International Women’s Day! That’s why we’ve done the research for you and rounded up our fave women-founded brands. You’ll find hair products, home goods, jewellery, bathing suits, loungewear, and everything else your heart can dream up. Happy shopping!

Based in Vancouver, this loungewear brand started out with Hair Colour crewnecks that continue to sell out with every new iteration, but it has since expanded into elevated knits, accessories, and satin suiting. With a focus on marrying comfort *and* style, you’ll probably find yourself reaching for your BTL pieces for just about any occasion.

These aren’t your parents’ energy drinks. Forgoing hard-to-decipher ingredients in favour of natural boosters like yerba mate, these sippers will give you some serious feel-good vibes. Depending on what flavour you choose, you’ll also get the benefits of ashwagandha, lion’s mane mushroom, or elderberry — and every blend is all-natural (not to mention deeeeelish).

While their plasma lip compound has been making serious waves on TikTok and Instagram (a glossy finish *and* majorly moisturizing ingredients? Hell yes), the brand’s streamlined skincare offerings are no less impressive. They’re hard-hitting combos of high-powered ingredients that are meant to help you tackle all your biggest skincare woes, like stubborn dryness, dark spots, and fine lines. Though the products are a wee bit pricey, if you’re in the midst of minimizing your routine and are willing to invest only in what works, you should definitely start here.

Though the brand’s since expanded into more skincare (including goodies for men, night creams, and honey-infused lip balms), Nuxe’s hero product is, without a doubt, their Huile Prodigieuse, an intensely moisturizing dry oil that not only smells fantastic but helps keep your hair ‘n’ bod looking and feeling its very best. It was a straight-up stroke of genius to put it in a spray bottle, making application a total breeze (and saving your hands from a greasy fate). Because it’s non-comedogenic, you can even mist it on your face!

As it turns out, crafting the perfect bathing suit is no easy feat, but Londre comes pretty darn close. Their bestselling Minimalist suit is a one-piece marvel with an ultra-low back and flattering bum that’ll make you feel like you’re chillin’ at your own private villa — and other styles are just as fab, cut to flatter all body types and loved by celebs like The Birds Papaya and Kaitlyn Bristowe. Resortwear and apparel round out their offerings, which is great if you’re in the midst of crafting a capsule wardrobe.

Boasting a collection of plant-based skincare that’s entirely cruelty-free, Graydon harnesses the power of familiar ingredients (like broccoli, chia, and avocados) to give you the best skin ever. That means everything is hypoallergenic *and* non-comedogenic, which translates to being extra gentle — even on sensitive skin. One of their star products, the Supermoon Serum, is a water serum that my mom and I have been loving lately, making it one of the most versatile skin products I’ve ever tried.

Act + Acre has products to tackle every hair-related issue imaginable (like product buildup, excessive oiliness, thinning, dryness — you get the picture), so you won’t have to hunt around to find the ideal solution. Everything’s plant-based, silicone- and paraben-free, and formulated by an actual trichologist (who’s the founder, BTW!). But if that’s not enough to convince you, over 5,000 reviewers agree that the products left their hair looking and feeling thicker, shinier, and healthier.

Bras, undies, shapewear, swimsuits, and loungewear are all specially designed with women’s bodies in mind, which means you can expect pieces that are comfortable, stylish, full of genius features — and with inclusive sizing to boot. Their leakproof panties are a *serious* gamechanger for anyone looking to free themselves of pads and tampons, while their zippered sports bras have garnered over 2,000 positive reviews (they’re a snap to remove, too).

Shay Mitchell *really* knew what she was doing when she created this line of chic luggage and travel accessories. It’s not all about aesthetics, either: suitcases are equipped with 360º swivelling wheels, cushioned handles, retractable straps, and a slew of other cool features that’ll make travelling feel a heckuva lot less uncomfy. Some styles even have weight indicators, so you won’t have to deal with any surprises at check-in. And don’t miss their collection of accessories — you’ll find everything from cosmetic cases and mesh bags to packing cubes and dopp kits.

Condiments like olive oil and flavoured vinegar might not seem groundbreaking, but as it turns out, making them exceptional is a tricky business. Brightland nails it, offering citrus champagne vinegar, oils infused with tasty ingredients like garlic, basil, and zippy lemon (just to name a few), and a slew of artisanal honeys that’ll blow your tastebuds away. And while the packaging isn’t always super important, I love that everything comes in stunning glass or ceramic vessels I could totally see myself repurposing once they’re empty.

Biohacking is the name of the game with this brand that offers red light face masks, infrared sauna blankets, and copper-bristled dry brushes (my personal fave). Everything is easy to use *and* easy to clean, which means you’ll be able to take advantage of all that fancy tech without having to decipher complex instructions. In case you’re unfamiliar, red light and infrared tech are used to help boost relaxation, detox the body and improve skin. Translation: you’ll get a spa-level glow without having to actually go to the spa.

You’ve likely seen their pieces on major celebs (T-Swift herself was spotted wearing the Heirloom ring at several NFL games👀 and Queen Bee Renee Rapp was tapped for a recent campaign), so it’s no surprise that Mejuri has cemented its cool-girl status among Gen Z and Millennials. Adding collabs with other cult-fave brands like Ganni to their product roster means they’re a fab destination for everyday and fine pieces, giving you the chance to curate your dream jewellery wardrobe.

Award-winning without the huge price markup? That’s the kind of brand we can get behind — and it’s not just because of its aesthetic, Insta-friendly, millennial-pink packaging. Product lines are curated for all sorts of hair concerns — the Smooth shampoo is *super* highly rated — but each formula has a few things in common. They’re all free of potentially troublesome ingredients like SLS, parabens, formaldehyde, and triclosan, and they don’t use animals during the testing process. If you’re looking to dip a toe in, make sure to also test their new leave-in Repair conditioner and curl-defining shampoo.

Think of this as your one-stop shop for all your home textiles. Things like linen bedding, Turkish towels, plush bathrobes, and even rugs are all designed to coordinate with each other so you can add to, tweak, and curate your collection to your heart’s content (their colour selections rotate based on the seasons). Since its first foray into premium bedding back in 2014, the brand has even expanded into tabletop accessories (including cutlery), quilts and comforters, and baby goods.

If you’ve been paying attention, you’ve probably noticed that beauty brands are in their “streamlining” phase, focusing on multi-purpose, hard-hitting products designed to amplify your natural beauty (you stunner you). Nudestix has this approach down-pat, thanks to products like their Nudies all-over face colour, Tinted Blur foundation sticks, and dual-ended cream highlighter formulas with a buffing brush built right in. And if you love a lippie as much as I do, I cannot recommend the Hydra-Peptide lip butter enough. Celebs like Sophia Richie-Grainge are big fans, too!

Long before Stanley, there was S’Well. Starting with thoroughly insulated (and durable) water bottles, the brand’s product roster now includes insulated food canisters, nesting containers, and travel mugs. Any drinks you put inside will stay nice and cool for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 18, so you won’t have to suffer through a tepid bev ever again! Aside from looking pretty darn good, every piece has brilliant features like mouths wide enough for ice, condensation-free exteriors, and ergonomic shapes.

You could chalk up SF’s success to excellent branding, but that wouldn’t be fair to their absolutely *amazing* products. Cult-faves like the Jet Lag mask (an absolute must for anyone even thinking of getting on an airplane) and Lip Butter Balm are mainstays in celeb bathrooms and makeup bags. I’m also convinced there’s some sort of pocket dimension hidden inside their tubes because the amount of product you get in each is simply astounding. Their ShadeDrops broad spectrum SPF is one of the best on the market (especially if we’re talking mineral formulas), and I’d highly recommend testing out the Sheer Skin Tint if you’re going for that “my-skin-but-better” vibe.

Spotted on the bods of Emily Ratajkowski and Alexandra Cooper👀 and soon to be on you — that’s how good this plush loungewear is. Pieces toe the line between perfectly thermoregulating and unbelievably cozy, making them perfect for camping, chillin’, or popping out for a quick errand. Sizing is unisex and colourways are streamlined, which means you can mix and match to make your own coordinated sets. Now that the weather’s warming up, I’ve got my eye on their bike shorts, sports bras, and dad hats that’ll help keep my unkept summer hair under control. Since everything’s made in small batches, make sure to grab your favourites before someone else does!

We love a brand that innovates, and it’s MM’s “nap earrings” that have us majorly intrigued. These special styles are designed to feel comfy while you’re snoozing (no stabbing posts or irritation here) and look chic AF when you’re not, which is the kind of genius design we can definitely get behind. There are tons of styles at different price points, and those of us sensitive to certain materials will love that they’re made of titanium, sterling silver, stainless steel, and 14k gold (and, of course, gold vermeil), letting you truly pick your poison when it comes to your jewellery game. To free you of decision fatigue, everything’s designed to be mixed and matched!

Founded on the cusp of the huge movement toward more eco-friendly cleaning products, Blueland is all about reducing plastic waste — and streamlining your cleaning routine. Snap up their refillable containers first, then just top up as you go. Because their soap comes in powder or tablet form (depending on the formula), your cabinets won’t get cluttered up with humongous refill bottles *and* you won’t need to worry about sticky spills (my nightmare). They’ve got laundry essentials on lock, too, including a mega-powerful Oxi Laundry Booster that’ll lift away stubborn and annoying stains sans bleach or other harsh chemicals.

Ayurvedic traditions get paired with modern skincare innovations to create high-powered, luxe formulas designed to treat all your most annoying skin concerns (dark circles? We don’t know her). One of their bestsellers — Brightening Saffron Serum — uses real saffron threads, which, as it turns out, are chock-full of antioxidants and work magic on inflammation, so you can feel like a bougie queen while actually treating things like dark spots, post-breakout scarring, and uneven texture. But they’re not just about skincare; they also offer a glossing hair mask that’ll leave your mane softer, smoother, and shinier after every use.

What initially began as a way to help ease period poverty has since grown into a full-on initiative intended to make periods a *lot* less stressful. Unlike other similar companies that double down on a single type of product, Saalt’s goods take things like body type and personal preference in mind. Not a fan of internal period protection? They’ve got leakproof underwear. New to internal period products? Their cups have nifty pulls for easy application and removal and are soft enough to not aggravate your cramps. Have a high or low cervix? Discs might be the way to go, offering a comfy fit, low suction, and a custom fingerhole for easy insertion and removal.

The brand may have started on Dragon’s Den, but its continued success is a testament to how good its budget-friendly skincare options are (their most expensive product is $54!). Every formula is 100% natural, vegan, and plant-derived, which means you won’t need a degree in chemistry to suss out what, exactly, you’re putting on your face. If you’re not sure where to start, build yourself a simple routine (the Aloe + Amino Acid cleanser, Rose Hydrosol Toner, Ceramides + Blueberry Barrier Repair Serum, and Grape Stem Cell + Squalane Cream would do nicely).

Textures, patterns, and vibrant colours are mainstays in every TT collection, as is inclusive sizing. Pieces favour classic shapes and silhouettes but marries them with funky details — an embroidered puff-sleeve here, a saucy slit there — which means you’ll be able to craft a timeless wardrobe that never feels stuffy or outdated. Who doesn’t love that? Favourites include gorgeous summer dresses (perfect for all those weddings on your social cal) and lightweight knits, but their swim and resortwear are not to be missed, either.

If you tuned into Usher’s halftime show, you’d have seen this brand’s handiwork—all the dancers (including the leading man himself) were rocking DM products and for a good reason. They’re shade-inclusive, 100% cruelty-free, and use some pretty innovative tech (a boon for an oversaturated market). Bestsellers Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder and Yummy Skin Flushed both use upsalite, hyaluronic acid, and olive-derived squalane to keep things mattified but hydrated. Plus, all colourful formulas, like the Colorfix Multi-Use Liquid Pigment, offer adjustable coverage and intensity while being both waterproof and layer-able with other shades.

At Mifa & Co., 100% natural body care is the name of the game. You can expect richly scented body washes, eucalyptus mood mists that’ll transport you to a luxe spa, and hydrating skin dews that’ll leave your bod (you guessed it!) dewy as hell. The core brand principle centres on aromatherapy, which translates to the best-smelling body products I’ve probably ever tried (my husband and I fight over the body wash every morning). The brand also offers body tools, like dry brushes and gua sha, to complete your self-care ritual.