Our readers loved these 26 products in February, and you can get them all on Amazon Canada

It seems like February was the longest month of all time (just me? Cool). Now that it’s almost over, we’re celebrating by rounding up all the best Amazon Canada products DH readers loved this month — so if you’re looking for problem-solving gadgets, hair care, home goods, or just a little something-something for yourself, read on!

Dry or split ends won’t stand a chance after you smooth this milky serum onto your tresses. Reviewers say it does a fantastic job of taming flyaways and frizz and leaves their hair soft ‘n’ silky in seconds (and adds shine to boot). It’s free of icky ingredients, too, like mineral oil, sulfates, and parabens, so you can use it on your scalp whenever it needs a smidge of extra moisture.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $7.99 (originally $8.99).

Pop this drawer into any cabinet you plan to organize. And rather than whipping out a tool kit to get things set up, you’ll just need to use the tracks’ nano glue coating to fix it in place (great news if you’re living in a rental or are *ahem* less than handy). Its edges are also higher than other styles’, so you can safely stack cans or other goods without worrying about them tipping over when you roll out the organizer. Reviewers say they’ve used it to organize linen closets and bathroom cupboards, too.

Get it form Amazon Canada for $39.99. Available in two colours and two sizes.

These are hypoallergenic, reusable, and fluff up laundry like nobody’s business. Reviewers love that they also eliminate static while reducing drying time (which is great if you’d like to save a few bucks on your hydro bill).

Get a set of six from Amazon Canada for $18.80+ (originally $19.85+). Clip the coupon to get an $2 off. Available in three colours.

Standard paper towels don’t hold a candle to these bad boys — they’re *way* more absorbent and won’t disintegrate the second you need to apply a smidge more elbow grease. Once they get gunky, you can get ’em back into top-notch condition by tossing them into the laundry. And when it’s time to finally say goodbye, they can go right into your compost!

Get a pack of six from Amazon Canada for $15.99 (originally $16.99). Available in four sets.

I hate myself for how long I waited to get this — clearly, the 18,000 five-star reviewers were ahead of the curve! This scrubbing brush makes cleaning almost (dare I say it?) enjoyable, lifting away soap scum, mildew, and other bathroom goop in actual seconds. It comes with batteries, but make sure you’re stocked up on more so you can keep the cleaning power going as long as you need.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.99. Also available in multipacks.

You’ll be able to shave your legs, pits, and other bits, then you can flip to the other side to take advantage of the powerful trimmer. It’s (of course) completely waterproof, and reviewers say that even though the blade guard’s handy, the trimmer is actually pretty darn nick-proof on its own. The razor end is also wrapped in moisturizing strips to help things glide smoothly and leave you razor-burn-free.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $10.98 (originally $14.29).

No big surprises here — this stuff will absorb oil and dirt while reviving your locks between washes. But what makes this particular version a standout is the packaging. You’ll get to forego harmful aerosols and messy sprays by simply tapping the sponge onto your roots. That’s it! It’s easy to travel with (aka won’t get tossed out at security checkpoints), and dark-haired reviewers say it leaves much less of a white cast than other brands they’ve tried.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.66.

This stuff is ~thicc~ meaning it’ll stay in place while it’s working its cleaning magic on all your stained surfaces. It’s bleach-free, but reviewers say it removes black mould, mildew, and other stains like magic, leaving grout and caulking looking brand-new. Let it rest for three to five hours to max out the results.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.99.

In addition to recharging in a flash (via a USB-C fast-charging port), this flashlight’s zoomable and equipped with two emergency modes — SOS and strobe — that’ll help you attract attention if you’re in trouble. You can quickly flip between spotlight and floodlight and the base has a carabiner clip to let you mount it on car hoods, tent hooks, and the like. Reviewers say it’s also awesome at delivering diffused light, so you can use it for ambient lighting when you’re camping or doing other outdoor activities.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $59.99 (originally $109.99). Clip the coupon to get an extra $10 off.

Reviewers love that, unlike other hardshell suitcase styles on the market, this one doesn’t open like a clamshell (which means your stuff will stay securely in place). It’s plenty capacious while fitting neatly into overhead bins and rolling easily on its four multi-directional wheels. And if you’re looking for ease of transport, you’ll love that it’s got a trio of handles — a telescoping top one and two durable standard handles on the top and side.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $189.99+ (originally $259.99+). Available in four colours and three sizes.

Dry skin can be tricky, but this ultra-gentle formula will help banish flakes and itchiness back to hell where they belong. Reviewers call it the best moisturizer they’ve ever used and are especially fond of its scent-free formula.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.99 (originally $34.99).

In addition to having four plugs and three USB slots (that’s seven devices you can charge simultaneously, for those who are counting), this power bar also boasts a five-foot-long cord and a flat wall plug. That means you can finally take advantage of the outlet hidden behind your sofa or bookshelf! Other cool features include non-slip feet on the bottom and surge protection.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.99+. Clip the coupon for $2 off. Available in two colours and three cord lengths.

Dipping your toe into retinol can be a bit scary, but this gentle serum will give you all the benefits and none of the side effects. It’s formulated for sensitive skin and has plenty of hyaluronic acid to ensure that dryness and flakes don’t make an unwanted appearance. Reviewers say they noticed a serious improvement in dark spots and blemishes in about a week, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $20.49.

It’ll lift away any deposits and residues left behind by your detergents so your machine can function as it should (and your clothes won’t come out dirtier than when they went in). It works with both regular and high-efficiency washing machines, but make sure you don’t add it in with your clothes.

Get a pack of five from Amazon Canada for $14.98.

That precariously balanced stack of rusty old jar lids in your cupboard has got to go, friends. Make the swap to these silicone styles that’ll not only create an airtight seal (*chef’s kiss* for at-home fermentation) but make the jars easier to open down the line, too. Reviewers add that they’re totally leakproof and dishwasher-safe to boot.

Get a set of four from Amazon Canada for $14.99+. Available in two colours and two sizes.

Give yourself some peace of mind the next time you’re whipping up a meal. These babies are food-safe, ambidextrous, and dishwasher-safe, meaning you can use ’em when you’re slicing and dicing everything from steak to fresh veggies. According to reviewers, they even help save them time on prep because they’re not worrying so much about nicks and cuts.

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $16.99 (originally $21.49). Available in sizes S-XL.

Regular exfoliation will slough away dead skin and product buildup, keep itchiness at bay, and help your locks grow in strong and healthy. Of all the scrubs I’ve tried, I always come back to this one, largely because of its microcrystals that dissolve as you lather up, so I don’t accidentally over-scrub. Plus, it smells *phenom*, further incentivizing me to use it (as if I needed more convincing).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.97.

In just 15 seconds, it’ll heat up enough to steam away wrinkles wherever you find them. It comes with two steam pads, with one specially designed for removing lint so you can de-fuzz and de-wrinkle your ‘fits in one go. Reviewers say it’s perfect for travel, which means you can get your stuff looking *chef’s kiss* even after hours in your suitcase.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $59.97. Available in four colours.

Tackling persistent skin issues like keratosis pilaris doesn’t have to be a costly endeavour, which is where this lotion comes in. Unscented and packed with vitamin B3, prebiotics, and oat extracts, this stuff is specially designed to soothe and soften even the roughest patches. Reviewers with sensitive skin say they haven’t experienced any irritation and love that it soaks in pretty quickly.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $17.47.

Green thumb feeling a little wilted lately? Pop one of these food spikes into your planters and let them work their magic. You’ll get more lush foliage and bigger, better blooms without having to muss and fuss over every individual plant’s specific needs (do you need more light? Less light!? Extra water??? Please help). They’re slow-release, deliver enough food for up to two months, and are safe for basically every type of plant — even the finicky ones.

Get a pack of 24 from Amazon Canada for $3.78.

A few drops of this liquid magic will set your polish in a literal minute (they’ll be completely dry in under five), meaning you won’t need to sit around and wonder if it’s safe to move after carefully creating your mani masterpiece. Reviewers love that it saves them from having to do tedious touchups every few days, too — we love a time-saver!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $25.99.

Give your spoons and butterknives a rest — they’re not doing the job, anyway! Employ this dishwasher-safe dude to help you reach every last smear of jam, butter, or other spreadable, then easily transfer your tasty goods to bread, crackers, or anything else you can dream up. Reviewers are especially fond of its size, saying it’s long enough to keep their hands clean while they’re scraping around deeper containers.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99.

This thing will stick to nearly any surface — tile, ceramic, mirrors, glass, you name it. Its 10x magnification will make tweezing errant brow hairs or doing detailed makeup work a total breeze, and that’s before we even talk about its amazing backlit function that simulates natural daylight. Reviewers especially love it as a travel accessory since it can fold up nice and small and not monopolize their suitcase.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $34.99+. Clip the coupon to get $2 off. Available in two styles.

This stuff is *intensely* repairing — like, help-your-skin-heal-after-surgery kind of repairing. It’s designed to minimize scarring, protect against bacterial infections, reduce itching and dryness, and protect fragile skin, with some reviewers even saying they noticed a visible improvement in their skin’s condition after just one week.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.50.

Slippage and curling edges are about to be a thing of the past! Rather than goopy adhesive, these actually have tiny suction pores on them that’ll keep your rugs locked in place, and all without damaging your floors or leaving behind sticky patches. When it comes time to wash your floors, you can do it without taking them off (they’ll stay attached during a cycle in the machine). Reviewers swear these work better than other styles they’ve tried, too.

Get a pack of four from Amazon Canada for $15.96 (originally $19.99). Also available in two larger packs.

This gizmo has over 50,000 five-star reviews, all in agreement on how well it picks up even the smallest, fluffiest little pet hairs. In fact, it might even work better than a pet hair vacuum, combing through carpet fibres and fabrics to snatch out the dander caught deep in the material. Everything it captures gets trapped inside the inner storage receptacle, making it easy to clean *and* preventing the stuff from floating around your apartment.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.99+. Available in four colours.