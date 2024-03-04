We love sales, discounts, and deals here at Daily Hive, and we’ve made it our mission to round up all the best ones every week (because we’re cool like that😎). This week, we’re changing things up and rounding up all the best things you can find at the IKEA spring sale, which means that there’s no better time to give your space a revamp — just in time for the warmer weather!

*Chef’s kiss* for small spaces, this daybed is ideal for adding extra snoozing spots for guests (whether solo or a pair — it can unfold into a double in a snap). You’ll find ample storage drawers underneath where you can stash linens, pillows, extra blankets, or just about anything else you want to hide away before your guests arrive.

Get it from IKEA Canada for $379 (originally $429). On sale in two colours.

It might look like an old-fashioned kerosene lamp, but you won’t need to fiddle around with flammable liquids to set some mood lighting in your place: a nifty dial on the side will let you dim things down or brighten things up! It doesn’t come with a bulb, so make sure you grab one.

Get it from IKEA for $24.99 (originally $29.99). On sale in three colours.

There’s a reason this style is one of the brand’s bestsellers: its sturdy, wire-framed design won’t buckle or bend, so anything you keep inside won’t get crushed (and it doesn’t hurt that it’s perfectly sized to slot into IKEA’s Kallax shelving unit).

Get it from IKEA Canada for $24.99 (originally $29.99).

Ditch the sharp corners in favour of this curved style (great for homes with kids!) that’ll give you surface space in your living room. The base doubles as extra storage for knickknacks and small odds ‘n’ ends, and thanks to a wide rim, you won’t have to stress about something accidentally rolling off.

Get it from IKEA Canada for $129.99 (originally $159). On sale in two colours.

A minimalist stool with pastel legs is the perfect way to incorporate a smidge of colour into your interior decor sitch (without having to go through the trouble of painting your walls). It’s also stackable, so you can safely store away your collection of extra seating when you want to reclaim some real estate.

Get it from IKEA Canada for $35 (originally $45). On sale in three colours.

Drape it over your fave armchair, place it bedside, or add an extra ~cush~ factor to benches and stools — dealer’s choice! You really can’t go wrong with this plush, soft style that’ll invite you to sink your toes in.

Get it from IKEA Canada for $39.99 (originally $49.99). On sale in two colours.

Your WFH set-up deserves an upgrade, and this sleek stand is the perfect addition — especially if you love working on the couch. It’ll keep your device at the ideal height while you’re responding to emails and hopping on Zoom calls, but the best part (in our humble opinion) is the fact that it’s not an obvious home office accessory, so you can pretend it’s a side table long after you’ve logged off.

Get it from IKEA Canada for $29.99 (originally $59.99). On sale in two colours.

This set is made of 100% cotton that’ll only get softer with every wash (reviewers say it launders *really* well and doesn’t require ironing afterward). The duvet cover also has snap closures that won’t open while you’re snoozing.

Get it from IKEA Canada for $24.99+ (originally $29.99+). On sale in sizes twin-king.

Rather than having your stuff rattling around your drawers, consider popping them inside one of these lidded storage baskets. It’ll be protected from dust and debris, and since they’re transparent, you won’t have to turn everything inside out to find the things you’re looking for. Their modular shape makes them easy to arrange inside cabinets, too.

Get a set of five from IKEA Canada for $9.99 (originally $19.99).

Evoking the vibes of architects’ drafting tables, you might just be inspired to do your best work at this adjustable desk. It’s surprisingly lightweight (allowing you to move things around when the redesigning mood strikes) but sturdy enough to hold all your essentials — including your computer. You can also swap the top if you prefer a funkier option.

Get it from IKEA Canada for $145 (originally $160). Available in two styles.

Extra blankets or towels will fit perfectly inside this hand-braided style equipped with handles for shifting things around. Each one is unique, and since it’s resistant to humidity, you can safely plonk it in your bathroom, too.

Get it from IKEA Canada for $39.99 (originally $49.99).

Think of this as a mid-century-modern interpretation of a classic armchair. A deep seat and high armrests will make you feel positively cradled whenever you sit down while offering plenty of cushy support for your poor back. It looks and feels like it’s upholstered in real leather, but as it turns out, it’s a combo of cotton and polyester with a durable coating that’ll keep it looking top-notch for years.

Get it from IKEA Canada for $249 (originally $299).

Because it mounts right onto your walls, you won’t need to use precious floor space to add extra storage to your home. If you get multiples, you can fully customize the layout and create a bespoke colour scheme that’ll make everyone think you have custom shelving (and all sans the hefty price tag).

Get it from IKEA Canada for $30 (originally $40). On sale in nine colours.

Certain lamps are all about ambiance, but this style offers directional lighting, making it perfect for your desk or nightstand. It has a weighty base, so you can safely adjust it (even with one hand) when you need a bit of extra illumination on your work or fave novel at bedtime — some reviewers even use it as a plant light! And don’t forget to grab some lightbulbs to go with it.

Get it from IKEA Canada for $39.99 (originally $49.99). On sale in two colours.

It’ll look chic as heck on your bathroom counter, but what’s *really* clever is its transparent base. You won’t have to guess if you’re out of soap, potentially saving you from a less-than-ideal scenario when you need to wash your hands.

Get it from IKEA Canada for $9.99 (originally $14.99).

What makes this sofa a standout style is its adjustability. You can switch where the chaise section goes at any time, while the multitude of backrests and pillows will let you customize your cushion sitch on the fly. Reviewers say it doesn’t get saggy after regular use, making it a smart choice for busy households.

Get it from IKEA Canada for $1,390 (originally $1,590).