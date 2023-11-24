Taking a coat on a WestJet flight? It could count as your "personal" item

Heads up, before you take your next flight. WestJet might consider your jacket or coat a personal item.

The Calgary-based carrier confirmed to Daily Hive through a direct message on social media that, if you aren’t wearing them, they’ll count towards your carry-on baggage allowance.

Waiting to board and @WestJet staff just announced that a -jacket- counts as a personal carry on item. So, if you’ve dressed for the weather and have a backpack on you, that’s going to be an issue. 🙄 — Shifrah Gadamsetti (@GettinShifDone) November 24, 2023

“Guests can only have one carry-on and one personal item,” read WestJet’s message.

On its website, WestJet lists these things as personal items under the company’s policy as examples:

Briefcase or purse

Camera

Garment, diplomatic, consular or camera bag

Kennel*

Laptop computer

Small musical instrument

Sports ball

The policy states that “guests can bring one item of carry-on baggage and one personal item for no fee on WestJet and WestJet Encore flights.”

All the items have to meet the size requirements: a maximum of 53 cm x 23 cm x 38 cm for a carry-on bag, and a maximum of 41 cm x 15 cm x 33 cm for personal items.

But it also says that guests are allowed additional items that don’t count toward their carry-on allowance. Those are things like diaper bags, duty-free merchandise, and food.

Listed under that section as well are personal clothing items like hats, umbrellas, and coats.

Daily Hive has emailed WestJet for an official response and to clarify the policy. A spokesperson with the carrier said they are working on a statement.