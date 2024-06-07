A new Netflix documentary is taking viewers on a wild ride, exposing an alleged TikTok cult involving some of the most popular dancers on the platform.

If you’ve watched Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, you know audiences are in for a gripping watch. But you may not be aware that there’s also a shocking Canadian connection to one individual who has a major part in the story.

Heads up, if you haven’t watched yet, you’ve been warned that there’s spoilers ahead.

The three-part Netflix docu-series follows the story of Miranda Wilking and Melanie Derrick, better known as the “Wilking Sisters” on social media.

The sisters grew up loving everything related to dance and always had a strong bond. As they got older, they started sharing their talents on social media.

When they moved to LA, their online popularity skyrocketed. It seemed like nothing could stop the sisters’ success; they were raking in millions of views, signing huge brand deals, and gaining notoriety for their fun and creative dance styles.

That is until Miranda started to distance herself from her family. In 2019, she met her now-husband, James Derrick, who was well-known in the dance community as a talented krump performer.

Derrick was represented by a talent management company called 7M Films. The company’s CEO, Robert Shinn, was also the founder and head pastor of Shekinah, an LA-based church he founded in the early ’90s. The church is not connected to other religious institutions with the same name.

Soon, Miranda started hanging out with other 7M talent and suddenly became very religious. She signed on to 7M Films and joined a roster of fellow performers creating high-production TikTok dance videos.

Eventually, Miranda cut off all contact with her family, leaving them shocked and heartbroken. She blocked their calls and texts and moved to an unknown location with her husband.

Melanie was left struggling to explain to thousands of fans what happened to her other half, and she and her parents grew increasingly concerned about Miranda’s well-being.

Meanwhile, Miranda was making cryptic videos on TikTok, suggesting she didn’t want anything to do with her family anymore.

The docu-series also features other dancers managed by 7M Films who left their families and loved ones after signing with the company.

Shinn didn’t just have power over the dancers’ careers: he also gained control of their religious identity as they all became heavily involved with Shekinah, according to the documentary.

In 2022, Melanie and her parents made headlines after taking to TikTok live and claiming that 7M was a cult that had brainwashed Miranda.

Suddenly, the management company came under the media’s microscope. Questions and rumours started swirling around Miranda and her fellow 7M members, with many wondering whether Shinn was manipulating and controlling them.

While little is known about Shinn, the documentary reveals something dark and sinister about the outwardly charismatic pastor.

The series also follows former Shekinah Church members who accuse Shinn of sexual assault, physical abuse, and fraud.

Some former 7M dancers also claim Shinn was sexually abusive and allege he took the majority of their earnings.

And if you’re wondering who is behind the Canadian connection in the documentary, it’s Shinn himself.

Reports indicate that before he became an LA-based pastor and talent manager, he was a medical professional in Canada.

Shinn’s life in Canada isn’t discussed in the documentary, and there doesn’t appear to be any public information online about where in the country he practiced his medical career.

A report from People Magazine claims he graduated from the University of Toronto, but everything else about his past life in Canada remains a mystery.

No criminal charges have been brought against Shinn. He has also previously denied any allegations brought against him, the church, or 7M Films. The pastor reportedly continues to run Shekinah Church and the talent company.

Both Wilking sisters continue to dance and have a huge presence on social media.

But if you’re wondering if Miranda ever reunites with her family, you’ll have to watch the Netflix docu-series to find out.