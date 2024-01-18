"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak and contestant told each other to "shut up" and it was so awkward

A recent moment between Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak and a contestant has left viewers feeling awkward from the comfort of their own homes.

The long-time host of the popular game show is being criticized online for telling a contestant to “shut up” during Tuesday’s Wheel of Fortune episode.

The incident happened before the bonus round as Sajak tallied up players’ points.

He approached visibly excited contestant Angela Omezie to inform her that she had won the round.

“According to my math, by $200…” Sajak began but was playfully interrupted by Omezie, who exclaimed, “Shut up!” when she realized she had won.

The Wheel of Fortune host looked slightly taken aback, and you could hear the audience gasp before settling into laughter.

“You didn’t mean that personally?” Sajak asked.

“No… Never!” Omezie replied.

The host continued, saying that the contestant won with $11,900.

Omezie began happily clapping and cheering.

“I’ll be back,” Sajak said. Before he moved on to the next contestant, he retorted by jokingly shouting, “Shut up!” back at Omezie.

Viewers online expressed how uncomfortable it made them feel, unsure if it was a joke.

One user on X said that whether it was a joke or not, Omezie “did not deserve to be spoken to in that manner.”

@WheelofFortune @patsajak was highly disrespectful an inappropriate on the show that aired today (1/16/24). The contestant Angela yelled in excitement after winning and was told “Will you shut up!” Angela did not deserve to be spoken to in that manner. Joke or not. Do better — Chandra Hayes, Ed.D (@Ecupirategirl03) January 17, 2024

I realize it was intended as banter but #PatSajak screaming “shut up”’at a black woman on @WheelofFortune is not a good look. — Hudson Mack (@HudsonHMack) January 17, 2024

Others believe that though the moment may have come off as awkward, Sajak and the contestant were jesting with each other.

It wasn’t an outburst. He was joking with the contestant. — R W (@terrier817) January 17, 2024

Last summer, it was announced that Sajak would be retiring from his gig as Wheel of Fortune host after the show’s 41st season.

Ryan Seacrest has been selected as his successor.