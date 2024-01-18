Butter to used cars: Canadians share which items give them sticker shock

It’s no secret that life has become rather expensive in Canada, but some things constantly shock people each time they take a peek at the price.

A post on Reddit to r/Edmonton asked people what items were now so expensive that the prices surprised them every time they bought them. The post received more than 700 comments, with the majority related to items necessary for living.

So, what did people have to say? Here are some of the top items that constantly shock commenters:

Grocery store staples

Everybody needs to eat, and the prices at the grocery store were the number one complaint Redditors had when it came to sticker shock, with the top comment of the entire thread simply reading, “Butter.”

“Any brand of chips!!! $4.99 being the lowest price is still jarring,” the second-top comment reads. Fresh and frozen produce was another big one, with the price of berries, green onions, grapes, mushrooms, lemons, limes, and frozen fruit bewildering commenters.

Other food items to make the top of the list included bread, cooking oil, onions, potatoes, eggs, coffee, baby formula, and meat, including chicken and beef.

You might also like: What to expect from 2024's first Bank of Canada interest rate announcement

TD customers in Canada could receive payment in $16M class-action lawsuit settlement

Did you know? Costco has an online "last chance" section full of deals and big discounts

Life

Also top of mind for many was, unsurprisingly, costs necessary for living, with used cars, rent, and electricity making the list.

“Used vehicles. I’m not paying 7-10 THOUSAND dollars for your 20-25-year-old base trim vehicle with 200000+ KM on it, wtf,” wrote a user.

Personal care items

Personal care items, including body wash and deodorant, were other items that users reported sticker shock on, with one person commenting, “The body wash that I’ve used for years and was always $3.99 and has doubled in price. It’s ridiculous.”

Fast food

And lastly, the price of fast food, with McDonald’s and Subway named by users, rounding up some of the top comments.

What are some items that shock you every time you see the price? Let us know in the comments.