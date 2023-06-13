"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is retiring after 41 seasons

After 41 seasons as the much-loved host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajak has taken to Twitter to announce he is retiring.

In a tweet, Sajak writes, “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months.”

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 12, 2023

Sajak has hosted the popular game show, alongside Vanna White, since 1981.

At this point, we don’t know if White is staying on, or who could potentially replace the 76-year-old Sajak.

Social media reacts to the news

Wheel of Fortune is a show a lot of us grew up watching with our families and fans have taken to social media to express their thanks and share memories from over the years.

Thanks for all the joy you’ve brought us, Pat! pic.twitter.com/0j7LO0x385 — Karl Kaufman (@thekarlkaufman) June 12, 2023

Many users are also wishing Sajak well on his retirement.

A true legend in the game show world, Pat Sajak is preparing for his final season of Wheel of Fortune. https://t.co/iMAcdEFBwf — Alicia Smith (@wxyzalicia) June 13, 2023

It was a pleasure to share the stage with one of the all time greats #PatSajak #WheelOfFortune https://t.co/t2iE0EWwcW pic.twitter.com/upN6fYShqu — A Matt By Any Other Name (@_matte924_) June 12, 2023

Wheel of Fortune’s 41st season is set to begin in September.