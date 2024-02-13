NewsCanadaTravel NewsCanada

WestJet's having a MASSIVE Valentine's Day sale and one-way tickets are as low as $149

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
Feb 13 2024, 6:25 pm
@visitthebahamas/Instagram | @loscabostourism/Instagram

Skip the flowers and chocolate this February 14 and instead surprise your travel-loving sweetheart with the ultimate gift — a chance to escape the Canadian winter with WestJet’s Valentine’s Day sale.

The airline has just announced that it’s hosting a seat sale and you can find one-way tickets for as low as $149.

“Looking for a last-minute gift to wow your sweetie? Let love take flight with WestJet’s Valentine’s Day seat sale,” reads a statement from the airline. “WestJet has Canadians covered with 85,000 flights for sale across our network, including some of our favourite sun destinations for as low as $149 one-way.”

Some sunny destinations include Nassau, Bahamas; Los Cabos, Mexico; and Montego Bay, Jamaica. You can fly out from Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Toronto.

You’ll want to book ASAP because the deal is only available until February 14 at 11:59 pm MT. You can book travel for any time between February 14, 2024 and October 26, 2024.

Here are some of WestJet’s Valentine’s Day sale seat highlights:

Calgary

 

Calgary to Puerto Vallarta – $199

Calgary to Cancun – $249

Calgary to Los Cabos  – $199

Edmonton

Edmonton to Puerto Vallarta – $199

Vancouver

 

Vancouver to Cancun – $249

Vancouver to Puerto Vallarta – $199

Vancouver to Los Cabos  – $199

Toronto

 

Toronto to Montego Bay – $175

Toronto to Cancun – $199

Toronto to Nassau – $149

Head to the WestJet website to check out these deals. Better start packing!

