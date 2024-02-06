A bizarre heist involving a 500-pound taxidermy polar bear north of Edmonton was recently spotlighted in a Late Show with Stephen Colbert segment.

The theft was featured on the “Meanwhile” segment of the show, wherein Colbert reads strange and attention-grabbing headlines from across the world, and we’re not too surprised to see that this one made the cut.

“Meanwhile, a massive taxidermy polar bear was stolen in a bizarre Canadian heist at a resort near Edmonton,” Colbert read.

“So far, the police have no leads on who the culprits could… College students. It was college students,” he continued, followed by a roar of laughter from the audience.

Colbert continues joking that the polar bear is likely at the nearest college campus being used as part of a “frat pledge” in the quad.

“It’s definitely a bong now.”

Other headlines to make the segment included a monkey on the run in the Scottish Highlands and a 285-year-old lemon that auctioned for $1,780.

While hilarious, Colbert’s claim that the thieves are students is entirely speculative, as police are still on the lookout for the missing polar bear.

On January 22, Redwater RCMP received a report of a break and enter to the Lily Lake Resort on Lily Lake Road in Sturgeon County.

Mounties were told that someone had gained entry into the resort and stole a 500-pound taxidermy polar bear, with police attaching a photo of the massive bear in a news release.

The resort had a similar occurrence in August 2023, when two taxidermy raccoons were stolen. Mounties also released a photo of the raccoons.

The estimated cost of these taxidermy animals is $35,000, and Redwater RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in aiding with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Redwater RCMP at 780-942-3607.

With files from Laine Mitchell.