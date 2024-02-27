Expect to pay more fees when you fly with WestJet and Flair — here's why

Are you planning your next vacation? Customers will now have to pay more as WestJet has just hiked its baggage fees, and Flair Airlines has added a credit card fee.

You might want to carefully consider what you pack the next time you fly with WestJet because, as of February 15, the airline has changed its checked baggage fees.

Customers can now expect to pay an additional fee for their first and second checked bags.

Prepaid baggage fees will cost you $35 to $42 for your first checked bag and $55 to $65 for your second checked bag. But if you opt for self-serve check-in, you’ll be paying $45 to $54 for the first checked bag and $65 to $77 for the second bag.

Checking in at the airport will cost you a lot more, with the first checked bag fee ranging from $55 to $65, and the fee for a second checked bag ranging from $75 to $89.

Meanwhile, Flair has also been causing ripples after the low-cost carrier started charging customers credit card processing fees.

According to the airline’s website, fees can range from 1.4% to 2%.

“A processing fee charged to customers who opt to use a credit card when making a purchase through flyflair.com,” states the site. “Customers have the option to avoid this fee by using a Visa/MasterCard debit product, all while still enjoying the benefits of Zero Liability Protection.”

Although credit card fees aren’t uncommon in the airline industry, frustrated travellers are sounding off online.

Credit card fee?!? Are people supposed to pay cash or cheque?!? — Jeremy Pyatt (@JeremyPyatt) February 26, 2024

Flair charges for using a credit card! I didn’t know you could pay cash online! — juliano 🇨🇦 (@JulianoSpagnoli) February 26, 2024

Daily Hive has reached out to WestJet and Flair for comment.

What are your thoughts on these changes?