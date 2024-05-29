Canadians sound off on airline industry as Competition Bureau asks for feedback amid investigation

The Competition Bureau wants to hear from Canadians as it investigates the state of the airline industry, and people are already sounding off on social media.

The independent law enforcement agency in charge of regulating competition in Canada announced that it’s launching a market study of competition in domestic air travel within the country.

“The airline industry is important to Canadians and the Canadian economy. Since the Canadian population is spread out over vast distances, other modes of transportation may not be feasible replacements for air travel,” said Matthew Boswell, Commissioner of Competition at the Competition Bureau. “More competition in the industry will mean lower prices, better services, and improved productivity.”

In less than a year, Canada lost two low-cost carriers: Swoop shut down in late 2023, while Lynx ceased operations in early 2024. Air Canada and low-cost carrier West Jet remain the biggest airlines in the country.

Thousands of frustrated travellers have signed a petition addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau demanding that the airline monopoly in Canada be stopped. As of May 28, over 30,000 people signed the petition demanding “fair competition and affordable air travel for all.”

Now, as the Competition Bureau investigates, it’s asking Canadians to share their views on the state of competition in the airline industry in an online form. The deadline to fill out the form is June 17, 2024, and comments will be made public unless it’s requested that submissions be kept confidential.

“After considering the comments received, the Bureau will publish final terms of reference and will invite submissions in response to the final scope of study at that time,” states the site.

You can fill out the form here.

A quick scroll through Reddit reveals the kind of sentiments that the Bureau is likely to receive.

“Why can I fly from Western Canada to Paris or London for cheaper than I can fly to Halifax?” – u/Moonhunter7.

“Cheaper to visit other countries than my own.” – u/GreatName

“I’ve been thinking about how this has to impact national unity. I’m out in the prairies and would love to see the Maritimes, but I can fly to just about anywhere interesting in Europe for cheaper, so I’ll likely never get out that way. Pity.” – u/bagelgaper

“I was going to go to Montreal for a week last year. I decided to go to Mexico for a month instead because it cost the same.” – u/ZachMorrisT1000

“We looked recently at flying to Newfoundland from Ottawa for a vacation. It was going to [cost] almost as much to fly there as it would to fly to Europe.” – u/a_sense_of_contrast

