WestJet is giving away a thousand $7 base fare flights to anywhere it flies

WestJet is celebrating its leap year birthday by giving away thousands of cheap flights.

The airline turned 28 today, but is technically just seven years old with a birthday that comes around once every four years.

It’s gifting travellers by giving away 1,000 $7 base fare flights to any of the destinations it flies to.

This includes Canadian favourites like Toronto, Vancouver, and Halifax, but also the major tourism hubs like Seoul, Reykjavik and Tokyo.

The carrier gives the example of a flight from Calgary to Paris. If you’re one of the lucky winners, your roundtrip total will only be approximately $156.35.

You’ll need to enter the contest here for a chance to win one of these cheap flights.

According to WestJet, 100 eligible winners will win $7 base fares (plus third-party imposed fees and taxes) from Canada to anywhere the carrier flies.

Another 900 eligible winners will win $7 base fares from Canada to WestJet destinations, excluding Europe and Asia.

Lastly, 28 lucky WestJet Rewards members also have a chance to win 700 WestJet dollars.

The airline is also offering 20% off base fares to all destinations using the discount code 4C4N7KP until 11:59 pm MT today.