Canada just brought back visa requirements for visiting Mexican citizens

The federal government is reinstating some visa requirements for Mexican citizens visiting Canada in response to an influx of asylum seekers.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) revealed the update Thursday morning.

According to the announcement, as of February 29 at 11:30 pm EST, Mexican citizens who hold a valid US non-immigrant visa or have held a Canadian visa in the past 10 years, and are travelling by air on a Mexican passport, will be able to apply for an electronic travel authorization (eTA).

As of February 29, 2024 at 11:30 PM EST, Mexican citizens will need a visa to enter Canada unless they meet certain criteria. Most existing electronic travel authorizations (eTAs) for Mexican passport holders are being cancelled. https://t.co/paSAsg2jxX Mexican citizens may… pic.twitter.com/fMYoMkFRQ5 — IRCC (@CitImmCanada) February 29, 2024

“With the high number of Mexican citizens currently holding US visas, the majority will continue to enjoy visa-free travel to Canada,” stated the IRCC.

Mexican citizens who don’t meet these conditions will need to apply for a Canadian visitor visa, reads the update.

“This responds to an increase in asylum claims made by Mexican citizens that are refused, withdrawn or abandoned,” said the IRCC.

“It is an important step to preserve mobility for hundreds of thousands of Mexican citizens, while also ensuring the sound management of our immigration and asylum systems.”

The IRCC adds that Canada is expanding its network of visa application centres in Mexico to better serve these clients.

The government notes that this will not change the application process for Mexican citizens seeking a work or study permit in Canada.

It adds that Mexican citizens who want to work in Canada will continue to have access to existing labour pathways, including the Temporary Foreign Worker Program and the International Mobility Program.

This announcement comes amid Quebec Premier François Legault’s calls on the government to do more to slow the increase in asylum seekers entering the province.

He implored Ottawa to bring back the visa requirement for Mexican citizens last week.

If you’re a Mexican citizen who has upcoming travel plans to Canada, more information about these changes can be found here.