WestJet provides update on Sunwing integration and here's what we know

WestJet Group is providing an update on the integration of Sunwing Airlines, months after announcing operations at the carrier would be winding down.

In June, WestJet announced plans to merge the budget airline into its mainline business within two years, and it looks like things are moving faster than expected.

In a release on Friday, WestJet says it now has the goal of completing integration efforts by October 2024.

WestJet is Canada’s second-largest airline, and in May 2023, the company announced that it completed its much-awaited acquisition of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations.

The deal was initially announced in March 2022 and was approved by the Canadian government in March 2023.

What will this mean for Canadian travellers?

According to WestJet, Canadian sun-seekers won’t have anything to worry about, saying “the planned activity has no impact on Sunwing Vacations Group and its associated vacations brands.”

Alexis von Hoensbroech, Chief Executive Officer of the WestJet Group, adds, “Integration work will prioritize a seamless transition for Sunwing’s customers and employees as we work together to bring enhanced sun and leisure offerings to communities across the country and ensure jobs for those transferring to WestJet from Sunwing Airlines.”

WestJet also says that this deal should bring “enhanced sun and leisure offerings” to regions across Canada, and they will work to “ensure jobs for those transferring to WestJet from Sunwing Airlines.”

On June 9, WestJet announced that it would be shutting down Swoop, its low-cost subsidiary. WestJet Group is beginning efforts to integrate Swoop into its operations through an expedited process. The integration is expected to reach completion at the end of October 2023.

WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft and 14,000 employees, serving more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.