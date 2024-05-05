It’s sure to be a memorable weekend for one Canadian lottery player after waking up to the news that they’re now a multimillionaire.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, May 4, with a Gold Ball prize worth $42 million. Although no one won the jackpot, there were still some big winners last night.

According to PlayNow, a Quebec lottery player will soon take home the $1 million White Ball prize after matching the winning number 68603191-01. Over in Ontario, someone will receive the life-changing news that they’ve just won the $5 million Classic Draw prize after matching all six winning numbers: 02, 16, 21, 27, 38, 45, and bonus 43.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

Two people split the Classic Draw second prize after matching five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number. The winning tickets were purchased in Ontario and Western Canada, and each one will receive $129,892.60.

The Lotto 6/49 Extra numbers were 18, 22, 48, and 55, but no one won the $500,000 prize. Likewise, no one matched the Encore winning number 6768269 to win the $1 million top prize.

The next draw is set for Wednesday, May 8. There are now 13 balls left, and the jackpot is worth $44 million.

The last time someone won the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball prize was on March 6 when BC man Hao Ping Chung became $58 million richer.

The Richmond resident said he immediately called his parents.

“They were surprised and asked if it was a scam!” he recalled. “I was at home when I found out I won. When I logged on to my PlayNow.com account, I saw the balance. It didn’t feel real! I tried to withdraw the funds to see if it was actually there.”

Read his full story here.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.