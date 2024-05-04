Weekend lottery results: Winning numbers for Friday's Lotto Max draw

The recent Lotto Max jackpot was a pretty big one, so if you bought a ticket for the latest draw, make sure to check the results.

The draw took place on Friday, May 3, and the top prize was worth $40 million; however, according to PlayNow, no one matched the winning numbers 03, 05, 16, 20, 31, 34, 38, and bonus number 17. There were no winners either for the second prize worth $194,282.20.

After matching six of the seven numbers, 51 lottery players will split the third prize, each receiving $3,809.50.

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers were 5, 20, 64, and 90, but it looks like no one will be taking home the $500,000 prize. Likewise, according to OLG, there was no winner for the $1 million Encore prize. The winning number was 2066739.

The last time someone won a huge Lotto Max prize was on April 19, when a lucky Canadian player won a staggering $70 million.

After several draws without a winner, someone finally matched the numbers 06, 07, 14, 15, 28, 39, 42, and bonus number 37, thereby becoming an instant multimillionaire. The winning ticket was sold in Toronto.

The next Lotto Max draw is set for Tuesday, May 7. The jackpot is now worth $50 million with two Maxmillions prizes.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.