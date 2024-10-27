Several Canadian lottery players from different provinces beat the odds during a recent draw to split a prize.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, October 26, and the Gold Ball prize was worth $18 million. After they matched the winning number 49510632-03, someone won the White Ball prize and is now $1 million richer. According to PlayNow, that winning ticket was sold in Ontario.

The Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw winning numbers were 07, 16, 19, 25, 28, 29, and bonus 15. No one won the $5 million top prize, but several people did win the second prize after they matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number. Eight Canadians won the second prize, and after splitting it evenly, each one will soon walk away with a cheque for $15,365.20. One ticket was sold in Maple Ridge, BC, three in Ontario, and four in Quebec.

The Lotto 6/49 Extra numbers were 8, 16, 65, and 69, but no one won the $500,000 or $1 million Encore prize.

Group wins have been a running theme in recent draws.

During the October 9 draw, six strangers split a staggering $32 million Lotto 6/49 White Ball prize. Quebec residents Benoit Laberge, Marie-Josée Roy, Louise Lanthier, Jeanne Bouchard Pharand, Lyne Beaulieu, and Alain Dupuis met for the first time to claim their winnings.

Each person bought a Formule Groupe ticket, which allows you to purchase one or more shares in a group formed by a retailer. This one was sold in five shares and will be split between the six players, each getting $6.4 million. Read their full story here.

The next draw is on Wednesday, October 30, and the Gold Ball prize is now worth $20 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.