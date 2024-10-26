One Canadian lottery player’s weekend is off to a fantastic start after winning an impressive prize.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, October 25, and the jackpot was worth $27 million, but no one managed to match winning numbers 03, 15, 23, 24, 31, 33, 47, and bonus 22. However, one person came pretty close after they got six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number.

According to PlayNow, one lottery player will soon claim a cheque for $174,157.90 after winning the second prize. The winning ticket was sold in Western Canada. Forty-five lottery players will split the third prize, and each will receive $3,870.20.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Max Extra prize were 32, 39, 51, and 98, but no one won the $500,000 prize. However, according to OLG, one lottery player just woke up $1 million richer after they matched the Encore winning number 3731131.

The last time someone won the top prize was Tuesday, October 15, when one Canadian lottery player matched all seven winning numbers 08, 12, 19, 20, 26, 32, and 46, netting themselves a $65 million jackpot.

According to OLG, the life-changing ticket was sold in Etobicoke, Ontario.

The next Lotto Max jackpot is worth $32 million, and the draw is set for Tuesday, October 29.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.