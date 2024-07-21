Life is about to change drastically for one extremely lucky lottery player who just won a multimillion-dollar prize.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, July 20, and the Gold Ball prize was worth $28 million at the time. No one won the jackpot, but someone did win the $1 million White Ball prize. According to PlayNow, the ticket was sold in Ontario after they matched the winning number 57113482-04.

The Classic Draw winning numbers were 05, 12, 15, 23, 37, 42, and bonus 21. After matching all six of the winning numbers, one lottery player became a multi-millionaire after winning the $5 million prize. The life-changing ticket was sold in Québec.

Someone matched five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number, netting themselves a $196,568.60 prize. The ticket was purchased in Ontario.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

The Lotto 6/49 Extra winning numbers were 27, 34, 55, and 57, but no one won the $500,000 top prize. The Encore winning number was 9523593, but no one won the $1 million prize.

The last time someone won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot was on June 15, when one lottery won the $66 million Gold Ball prize. The winning ticket was sold in Western Canada.

The Lotto 6/49 draw is set for Wednesday, July 24, and the Gold Ball jackpot is now worth $30 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.