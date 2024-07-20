The top lottery prize is still up for grabs, but there were still some pretty impressive wins in the recent draw.

It’s going to be a great way to start the weekend for a couple of lottery players who won in the Lotto Max draw on Friday, July 19. The winning numbers for the main draw were 01, 03, 17, 18, 20, 23, and 29, bonus 35.

Although no one won the jackpot, one person did match six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number. According to PlayNow, one lottery player who bought their ticket in Burnaby, BC, is now $244,036.60 richer after winning the second prize.

Sixty-nine lottery players will split the third prize after matching six of the seven winning numbers, receiving $3,536.80 each.

In the last draw, eight Maxmillions prizes were up for grabs, and two people matched the same number for a single Maxmillions prize. The winning numbers were 07, 19, 37, 42, 44, 45, and 50. One winning ticket was sold in Western Canada, and the other was sold in Ontario. As a result, they’ll each receive $500,000.

In BC, the Lotto Max Extra winning numbers were 11, 26, 29, and 70, but no one won the $500,000 prize. In Ontario, the Encore winning number for the Encore prize was 1140672, but no one won the $1 million prize.

The jackpot has now reached the game’s maximum prize of $70 million.

“In the next Lotto Max draw, slated for Tuesday, July 23, the prize pool will amount to $80 million and include a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 10 Maxmillions,” states Loto-Québec.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.