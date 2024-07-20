Make sure to check your hair products because Health Canada is recalling over 20,000 units from several brands.

On July 12, the agency announced that it was recalling a hair mousse and two types of hairspray due to improper labelling.

“The recalled products do not have mandatory hazard labelling as required by the Cosmetic Regulations under the Food and Drugs Act,” stated Health Canada.

“Specifically, the products are missing the required hazard symbols on the front of the container. Improper labelling could result in misuse of the product and lead to serious injury.”

As of July 2, none of the companies have received any incident reports or reports of injuries due to improper labelling.

If you own any of the products below, stop using them immediately. Dispose of the product following municipal hazardous waste guidelines and contact the brand’s customer service.

Scroll on to see if you own any of the affected items.

Henkel Canada is recalling its Alterna My Hair My Canvas City Slay Shielding Hairspray, of which 6,733 units were sold across Canada from July 2020 to May 2024. The affected item includes the Universal Product Code (UPC) 873509029953. Immediately dispose of it if you own the recalled product and contact Henkel Canada Corporation Customer Service at 1 (905) 817-8992.

The recall affects 13 types of Lisap’s Foamy Up mousse. According to Health Canada, 11,270 units were sold in Canada; however, it’s unknown how many of the products are missing the hazard symbol. The items included in the recall were sold from January 2001 to July 2024. You can check here for the full list. If you find that you own any of these items, contact Lisap at 1 (800) 667-5954 or [email protected].

Oligo is recalling its Blacklight Volumizing Shine Hairspray, which was sold nationwide from July 2023 to July 2024. The company reported that 3,687 units were sold nationwide, but it’s uncertain how many of these units don’t have the hazard symbol. The affecte If you own the affected product, dispose of the product and contact Oligo Professionnel Customer Service at 1 (877) 837-6426.