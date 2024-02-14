Callout: Has Canada's cost-of-living crisis affected your wedding plans?

Canada’s cost-of-living crisis is getting out of hand, and people are cutting costs to make ends meet, even if it means not having a big, expensive wedding.

Call it Love in the Time of C̶h̶o̶l̶e̶r̶a̶ a Cost-of-Living Crisis.

Sky-high rents and hefty home prices have made housing unaffordable. More people are using food banks as grocery prices touch new peaks.

Over the last year, Daily Hive has spoken to many Canadians who’ve changed their household budget and reduced recreational spending to stay afloat.

But how has the country’s cost-of-living crisis affected weddings?

The glamour and extravaganza of picture-perfect weddings may not be what they used to be 10 years ago. For many couples, spending thousands of dollars to feed and host hundreds of wedding guests is not worth it anymore, particularly if it adds to their debt, affects their survival, or hinders their chances of travelling and enjoying married life.

If you’ve recently gotten married or are planning to get married, we want to hear from you for a future news story.

Whether you skipped having a reception party entirely or kept things low-key and intimate, please share with us how high costs have impacted your decisions.

Maybe you went to City Hall to get legally married and stopped there so you could save for a nicer honeymoon. Perhaps you and your partner plan on eloping to dodge the pomp, stress, and high expense of a wedding.

Send us an email at [email protected] to share your story, or fill out the form below:

