Wild "weather anomaly" storm to hit parts of Canada this week

In the coming days, the east coast of Canada is in for a serious storm, which experts are referring to as the “world’s largest weather anomaly.”

Unlike usual winter storms, this one involves weather that is much warmer and wetter than usual.

According to The Weather Network, a large low-pressure system storm will be heading toward the East Coast on Monday, which will see the warmest air in the northern hemisphere gathering over Quebec, Labrador, and the Maritime provinces.

Quebec City will see its warmest winter day on Monday as temperatures are forecasted to be around 15°C. On average, a winter day during this time of year is about -6°C in the city.

The warm conditions carry on into Labrador, as the Weather Network predicts Happy Valley-Goose Bay will also break its warmest December temperature record.

The Weather Network notes that cities across the Maritimes could see up to 75 mm of rainfall by Wednesday, with totals exceeding 100 mm east of Halifax and in Newfoundland. Wind gusts are expected to reach nearly 100 km/h in some areas.

Another intense weather system is expected to hit the Maritimes on Thursday.

What comes with the warmth is heavy rainfall, which the weather agency says is an “unusual amount of atmospheric moisture” that is higher than 600% of mid-December’s rainfall averages.

The Weather Network explains that this wet and warm weather anomaly is due to a “conveyor belt” of moisture that is moving from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean and carrying on up north.

The moisture is ridging over the North Atlantic, which is causing it to increase in intensity.