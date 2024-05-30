Walmart brand heartburn relief tablets recalled due to "foreign matter" contamination

If you recently picked up some heartburn pills at Walmart, you might want to check their lot number.

Walmart’s house brand, Equate, sells extra-strength heartburn relief medication as chewable foaming tablets.

On Wednesday, Health Canada issued a nationwide recall for certain lots of Equate and Biomedic brand extra-strength heartburn relief tablets due to the presence of “foreign matter.”

Both brands’ tablets have 313 mg of alginic acid and 63 mg of magnesium carbonate.

Here’s what they look like:

The affected lot numbers are 3E2605UJM and 3E2605UGC.

If you have jars from these lots in your medicine cabinet, Health Canada advises discontinuing usage after consulting your healthcare provider.