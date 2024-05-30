BMO website, mobile app down for hours due to overnight "false fire alarm" at data centre

Some Bank of Montreal (BMO) customers have been complaining about being unable to access their accounts through the bank’s website and app.

Reports began flowing in on Wednesday night, with some people taking to social media to complain.

Downdetector shows that the website and app outage reports started coming in as early as 10 pm ET.

When this article was published, over half (52%) of the most reported problems on Downdetector involved online banking. The rest involved mobile banking and mobile login.

Downdetector

“Dear BMO, you have some serious issues with [your] internet and mobile app. No one can log in or utilize your services, including myself. Could you possibly make a statement and let everyone know what’s going on???” one complaint posted on X last night reads.

It took the bank until Wednesday morning to publicly address the issue.

“Heads up: you may not be able to access online banking right now because of a technical problem. We’re working on the issue and will get things back to normal as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience,” BMO posted on X at 8:14 am ET.

The same message appears when you try logging in on the BMO website.

In an email to Daily Hive, the bank said the service disruption happened because of “a false fire alarm that occurred overnight at one of our data centres.”

“Our services have returned online, although some customers may experience delays in transactions being processed and posted,” a BMO representative said. “Customers can access banking services through their local BMO branch, BMO.com or via our BMO ATM network.”