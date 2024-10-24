Family of Walmart worker "burned to death" in walk-in oven shares horrifying details

Editor’s note: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing.

Gursimran Kaur, 19, and her mother worked at a Halifax Walmart for two years. On October 19, she died in the store’s walk-in oven.

Kaur was found burned to death inside the store’s walk-in oven, and the authorities were called immediately.

Before police confirmation on October 21, several social media discussions about the story also alluded to an oven. However, authorities urged the public to be “mindful of sharing speculative information on social media.”

In a revised statement published Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police said the woman was found “located in a large walk-in oven belonging to the store’s bakery department.”

They added that the investigation had “not reached a point where the cause and manner of death have been confirmed.”

“The investigation is complex and involves several partner agencies. An investigation of this nature may take a significant amount of time,” said police.

On Wednesday, her family and the Maritime Sikh Society set up a GoFundMe fundraiser for Kaur, which met its $50,000 goal within ten hours.

It describes her as a “young, beautiful girl who came to Canada with big dreams.”

Kaur’s family shared heartbreaking and horrific details of the way she was found.

“That evening, like any watchful mother who breathes for her child’s happiness, Gursimran’s mother tried to locate her after not seeing [her] for one hour,” the fundraiser’s description reads. “She asked around, but everyone brushed [her] aside, thinking that she may be somewhere helping a customer; Walmart is a superstore, after all!”

Kaur’s mother shared that she wasn’t reachable by phone, and she began to panic as it was unusual for the 19-year-old to turn the device off during the day. She contacted the onside administration for assistance.

“As you all know now, her charred remains were found inside the walk-in oven in the bakery after a few hours. Imagine the horror that her mother experienced who herself opened the oven when someone pointed out the ‘leakage’ from it!” the fundraiser page further reads.

“This family’s sufferings are unimaginable and indescribable. They need your support to get through this horrific time.”

Kaur’s father and brother are in India, and efforts are being made to bring them to Canada as soon as possible. The family did not reveal more information, citing an ongoing police investigation.

The Maritime Sikh Society says all the funds collected will directly benefit Kaur’s family. At the time of publishing this article, over $78,000 had been raised for them, donated by more than 2,100 people.

“Your whole family is in my heart,” reads a message of support left by a donor. “You deserve everything you need to cope with this. Sending all my love.”

“Please be aware of the impacts that speculation could have on family, colleagues, and loved ones of the woman.”

In a previous statement to Daily Hive, Walmart said it was “heartbroken” over the employee’s death. A spokesperson said, “Our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family. ”

Daily Hive has contacted Walmart and the Halifax Regional Police for comment and will update this story when they respond.

With files from Simran Singh