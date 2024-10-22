19-year-old Walmart Canada worker's body was found in walk-in bakery oven

Authorities have provided a heartbreaking update regarding the sudden in-store death of a Walmart Canada employee last week.

In a revised statement published Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police said the 19-year-old woman, who was a store employee, was found “located in a large walk-in oven belonging to the store’s bakery department.”

Police responded to a call reporting a death at the Walmart location on October 19.

Authorities added that “the investigation has not reached a point where the cause and manner of death have been confirmed.”

“The investigation is complex and involves several partner agencies. An investigation of this nature may take a significant amount of time,” said police.

Prior to police confirmation, several social media discussions about the story also alluded to an oven.

However, authorities urged the public to be “mindful of sharing speculative information on social media.”

“Please be aware of the impacts that speculation could have on family, colleagues, and loved ones of the woman.”

In a previous statement to Daily Hive, Walmart said it was “heartbroken” over the employee’s death.

“Our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family,” said a spokesperson.

Walmart added that it is supporting its associates with access to 24/7 virtual care and will provide on-site support, including grief counselling.

The company added it is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Walmart death comes after Zehrs incident

The death of the Walmart employee comes after a staff member at a Zehrs store in Ontario was found dead in a walk-in freezer last week.

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development (MLITSD) confirmed to Daily Hive on Monday that they were informed of an “incident” at a Zehrs store in Cambridge on October 15.

“It is reported that a worker was found deceased in a walk-in freezer, and the employer is Zehrs Cambridge Center,” said a Ministry spokesperson.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the worker during this difficult time.”

An MLITSD inspector was assigned to investigate, and it was determined that this was not a workplace fatality.

Waterloo Regional Police said the death was determined “not to be suspicious, and police are not investigating.”

Daily Hive has contacted Walmart Canada for additional comment and will update this story when it responds.