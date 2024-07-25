The best workplaces in Canada’s retail and hospitality industry are hiring

If you’re looking for a job change, a new list of Canada’s best workplaces by industry has been released, and several employers in the retail and hospitality sectors are hiring.

The list was compiled by Great Place to Work Canada, which surveyed over 80,000 Canadian employees in several main sectors, including health care, retail, real estate, transportation and logistics, and more.

“A great workplace is one where employees trust the people they work for, have pride in the work they do, and enjoy the people they work with,” notes the organization.

“And that experience must be consistent for every employee, no matter who they are, what they do, or where they work.”

Great Place to Work considers several factors, including employees’ trust in their employer, the pride employees take in their work, and camaraderie within their team.

Many companies are mentioned, so we’ve focused on the retail and hospitality category.

Here are the winners:

Who’s hiring?

Benefit Cosmetics is hiring for several positions across Canada. Check out the company’s career page here. According to Great Place to Work Canada, working at Benefit comes with a number of benefits (no pun intended), including unlimited flex vacation and a sweet US$300 credit to be used on www.benefitcosmetics.com.

Canada’s top casual dining brand is hiring for dozens of positions, from kitchen managers to cooks, across the country. Check out their career page here.

Perks include a summer hours program, allowing employees to enjoy longer weekends by leaving the office no later than 1 pm on Fridays and offering up to three days of paid leave per year to meet personal obligations.

Whether you’re interested in working for its retail positions or at its corporate offices, there are several available positions Cobs is hiring for right now. Great Place to Work Canada has recognized the company for its skills development program, group benefits, and for providing employees with a complimentary product after each shift.

For those who want a career in hospitality and serving at one of Canada’s most popular chains, Joey is hiring for several staff positions across the country. According to Great Place to Work, 85% of Joey employees said they enjoyed working at the company. You can find Joey’s career page here.

A whopping 89% of employees who work at Open Farm say it’s a great place to work. The pet food company aims to “rethink” how people are feeding their pets. “For us, that [means] not only sourcing the highest quality ingredients, but also supporting farmers who treat their animals right, and providing full transparency to our customers,” said the company on its website. Currently, Open Farm is looking for a people operations and culture specialist, social media community manager, and regulatory manager based in Toronto. You can find more information here.

Rexall is one of Canada’s leading drugstore operators, and the company is hiring for several pharmacy, cosmetician, technician, and retail jobs. Rexall prides itself on its “continuous listening strategy” and its data-driven people analytics and talent insight system.

Founded in the UK, Specsavers now has over 42 million patients, aiming to change the way customers experience eyecare. You can find Specsavers job openings here. Great Place to Work highlighted that 88% of Specsavers employees reported they find it a great employer.

You can check out the full Great Place To Work breakdown of the best employers across nine industries here.