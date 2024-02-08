Union slams Bell Media and its executives for "unacceptable" job cuts

The union representing workers in Canada’s media sector has shared some scathing comments aimed at Bell Media and its decision to cut 4,800 jobs.

In a media statement, Unifor National President Lana Payne said the cuts were not hurting executives or shareholders.

“[They’re] doing just fine while our members are being thrown out of work, including once again in the media,” she stated.

Unifor is outraged about today’s announcement from @Bell (BCE Inc.) to cut 4,800 jobs – 9% of its workforce – affecting 800 of the union’s members, while deliberately putting shareholders ahead of workers with increased dividend payouts. #Bellhttps://t.co/IPb7OCZPDk — Unifor (@UniforTheUnion) February 8, 2024

“Our union does not accept the use of government policy changes as a smokescreen to justify the company’s actions,” said Payne.

Unifor represents 26,000 telecommunications workers, including more than 19,000 members at Bell Canada Enterprises (BCE) Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Thursday’s Bell Media cuts impact about 9% of its total workforce.

“Restructuring decisions are incredibly tough for all of us because it affects the people we work with and care about. We know these decisions are hardest on those leaving Bell,” wrote Mirko Bibic, president and chief executive officer at BCE Inc. and Bell Canada, in an open letter.

He added that those impacted will be supported with fair severance packages, career transition services, and continued access to health benefits.

The layoffs impacted several major CTV news programs —including W5— and key CTV National News reporters.

Bell Media also announced its decision to divest 45 of its 103 radio stations to seven buyers, subject to CRTC review and “other closing conditions.”

Bell intends to keep the divested stations a part of iHeartRadio Canada to become “an innovative audio business.”

The union argued that Bell continues to blame the federal government and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for its slow rollout of financial relief through The Online News Act (Bill C-18) and updates to the Broadcast Act (Bill C-11), while still raking in a reported “whopping $2.3 billion profit at the end of last year.”

Other Unifor leaders also spoke out about the cuts.

Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier said the decision showed “a blatant lack of consideration for the dedication and hard work of Unifor members, who do not deserve this instability.”

“We express our anger and indignation at this unacceptable situation.”

Len Poirier, Unifor’s national secretary-treasurer, added that the union is standing in solidarity with its members.

Canadians have also chimed in on social media, with reactions ranging from sadness to frustration.

The last round of Bell Media layoffs occurred in June 2023, when 1,300 jobs were slashed.