If you live in Canada and own a 2008-2021 Volkswagen or Audi vehicle, you may be able to take part in a nationwide settlement related to alleged issues with primary engine coolant pumps.

The class actions were certified on October 16, 2023, and sought damages and other relief measures on behalf of customers with the affected vehicles.

“This class action asserts that for affected vehicles, the primary engine water pump is defective. The primary engine water pump means the primary coolant module including the engine water (coolant) pump and the controller unit,” stated the law firm involved in the case.

Volkswagen and Audi have agreed to offer reimbursement of past repairs and extended warranty to eligible customers if the settlement is approved by the Court.

The settlement approval hearing is set for December 1, 2023, at the Kings Court Bench in Saskatchewan.

Who’s eligible for the settlement payment?

Drivers who bought or leased the vehicles included in the list below may be included in the settlement.

Eligible vehicles must have been originally sold or leased in Canada.

Drivers can also use this online lookup tool to see if their vehicle is eligible using their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Those wanting to make a claim for benefits under the settlement don’t need to take any action at this time, as the period to submit a claim won’t begin until the settlement is approved by the Court.

More information can be found here.