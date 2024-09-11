Health Canada has recalled these vitamins and pain meds — here’s why

If you’re someone who’s on top of taking your daily vitamins, you might want to be aware of these new Health Canada recalls.

The public health agency has issued recall notices for vitamins and other medicines sold by Canadian pharmaceutical brand JAMP Pharma.

Several alerts were announced by the agency between September 6 and 9 advising consumers of “overweight or underweight tablets.”

Health Canada has recalled the following lot numbers for JAMP Pharma’s Vitamin D3 10000 unit tablet: EG24CHH002, EG24CHI001, EG24CHI002, EG24CHI003.

The pharma company also produces the common pain medicine, acetaminophen, which is included in the recalls.

The following lot numbers for Jamp-Acetaminophen 325 mg tablet and 500 mg tablet have been affected: EG22AMP013, EG22AMP014, EG22AMP015, EG22AMQ034, EG22AMQ035, EG22AMQ036, EG22AMQ042.

JAMP Pharma recalls don’t stop there.

These medicines have also been recalled over overweight and underweight tablets:

The agency is also recalling JAMP-Clopidogrel 75 mg and AG-Clopidogrel 75 mg tablets, which are used to reduce the risk of heart disease or stroke due to possible incorrect dosage.

“If you are taking the affected products, speak with your pharmacist as soon as possible. Continue to take your JAMP-Clopidogrel 75 mg or AG-Clopidogrel 75 mg tablets until you speak with your pharmacist and get a replacement product,” reads the Health Canada notice.

“Contact a health care professional immediately if you or someone you are caring for experiences serious side effects due to an incorrect dose of clopidogrel.”

When it comes to the vitamins and pain medicine recalls, Health Canada advises consumers to do the following: