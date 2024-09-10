Viral video of manspreading on Canadian flight sparks debate

An Edmonton woman has triggered a massive debate over airplane etiquette after her video highlighting an all-too-common problem while flying went viral.

In the video, which has been seen more than 18 million times, the woman, who goes by @erinrempel on TikTok, shows a particularly egregious case of manspreading she experienced on a recent flight.

She is sitting in the middle seat on her flight and can be seen attempting to make herself as small as possible while the person to her right has his legs spread so far apart that one of them is practically in her seat.

In the 17-second clip, you can see her attempting to push the other passenger’s leg over to no avail. In fact, he nudges his leg even closer to hers in response.

Now, by this point, we’re all aware of “manspreading,” and there’s a chance many of us have either fallen victim or been the perpetrator at some point. But while some people are simply unaware of other people’s personal space, this clip takes it to another level.

Users lit up in the comment section in response.

“THIS. I sat on a 4-hour flight between my two older male teachers, MANSPREADING. I couldn’t even move. Why do you need so much room???” One wrote.

“Just hit the gojo pose,” wrote another, referring to the anime character’s infamous stretch pose.

Another responded, saying, “I would literally complain to the air hostess and get them yelled at.”

“I mean economy seats are small, and for tall men, their legs are just too long, and that’s the only wait they can sit. My stepdad is 6’6, and he literally cannot sit on a plane any other way,” someone wrote in defence of the manspreader.

However, the poster responded, “I’m so sorry, but this man was short. I’m 6’2″ with a 36-inch inseam. I think he can figure it out.”

Another believed the manspreading was done intentionally, saying, “It’s on purpose, probably to feel you up, too. They do it cause you let them, you gotta speak up, or they’ll take advantage.”

In a follow-up video, she explains that she didn’t speak up because she “didn’t want to cause a scene” on a short, one-hour flight because you “never know who these people are.”

“You never know; they could follow me home after I get off my flight. It’s a crazy world out there.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.