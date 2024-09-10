Childish Gambino concerts have been postponed in Canada

Childish Gambino has announced that his upcoming Canadian concerts have been postponed.

The Grammy-winning musical persona of Donald Glover had planned to bring his New World Tour to Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary this month.

However, the artist wrote in a recent social media post, “Hey everyone. Unfortunately I have to postpone the rest of the North American tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks.”

hey everyone. unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the north american tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in north america when they are rescheduled. thanks for the privacy.… — donald (@donaldglover) September 9, 2024

Gambino is suggesting fans “hold onto your tickets” and that “ALL tickets will be honoured for the upcoming dates in North America when they are rescheduled.”

“Thanks for the privacy. thanks for the support. thanks for the love,” he added.

While fans are sad to hear they won’t be able to see the musician in the next few weeks, many are cheering Gambino on for resting.

One person wrote, “HEALTH IS WEALTH!!!! TAKE CARE.”

“GET BETTER SOON DONALD ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 Take all the time that you need ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥” another person added