On a budget? Here are the 15 cheapest countries to travel to in the world

Sunset at Patuxai, also known as the Victory Monument, a prominent landmark in Vientiane, the capital city of Laos (Picnote/Shutterstock) | Novi Sad, Serbia (Artem Onoprienko/Shutterstock)

If you’ve got the travel bug but are on a budget, there are plenty of countries you can visit without breaking the bank.

A new ranking by HelloSafe found the 15 cheapest countries to travel to for those looking to get the most bang for their buck on vacation.

The financial product comparison site ranked each country based on the average daily budget required for one person to visit the destination.

It used AI and data available on Budget My Trip and Numbeo to analyze how much, on average, a traveller would have to spend on all of the following categories:

1. Accommodation costs (hotel or Airbnb-type reservation)

2. Food expenses (based on local CPI indices and restaurant costs)

3. Transport costs within the country (plane, train, bus, other public transport or taxi)

4. Expenditure on visits and tourist activities on site

HelloSafe notes that the cost of flights to the destination country is not included in the budget.

The study found that the top 15 countries to visit on a budget mainly include countries in Asia and Africa.

Laos took the top spot, with HelloSafe reporting an average budget of only $18 needed a day to visit the Southeast Asian country known for its delicious food and its French colonial architecture.

Kazakhstan and Rwanda are in second and third place, respectively, where you’ll need a budget of only $26 and $28 a day.

Rounding out the list are India, Nepal, and Serbia, where visitors will only need an average daily budget of $48 to $49 to enjoy the sites and sounds of the countries.

Visit HelloSafe Canada for more tools.

The most expensive countries in the world to travel to

If you’ve saved up and are willing to shell out a bit more, HelloSafe also ranked the 15 most expensive countries in the world to visit.

According to the study, Caribbean islands topped the list with a high standard of tourist accommodations.

Barbados took the top spot where visitors will need an average budget of $463 a day, followed closely by Antigua and Barbuda ($433) and Saint Kitts and Nevis ($382).

At the bottom of the list are Oman, Monaco, and São Tomé and Príncipe. Even if they’re in last place on the more expensive list, you’ll still need to budget about $270 to over $300 a day if you want to spend some time in these countries.

Visit HelloSafe Canada for more tools.

All in all, HelloSafe ranked 136 countries from most to least expensive to travel to.

So, where did Canada rank?

According to the study, the True North placed 35th for the most expensive country to visit, where tourists need an average daily budget of $215.

You can view the full ranking here.