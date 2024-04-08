NewsCanada

Apr 8 2024, 4:16 pm
"Violations of human dignity": Vatican condemns surrogacy, gender theory, and gender-affirming surgery
The Vatican’s latest doctrine has sparked criticism and debate as the church declared its stance on issues including surrogacy, gender theory, and gender-affirming surgery.

On Monday, April 8, the Vatican published the Doctrine of the Faith, the “Dignitas Infinita,” a 25-page document highlighting “the dignity of the human person.”

The document examines “the indispensable nature of the dignity of the human person.” It goes on to condemn issues such as human trafficking, sexual abuse, violence against women, war, digital violence, the marginalization of people with disabilities, and euthanasia.

“The Church sees the condemnation of these grave and current violations of human dignity as a necessary measure, for she sustains the deep conviction that we cannot separate faith from the defence of human dignity, evangelization from the promotion of a dignified life, and spirituality from a commitment to the dignity of every human being,” the document reads.

But it’s the church’s stance on gender theory, gender-affirming surgery, abortion, and surrogacy that’s stirring controversy.

Regarding gender theory, the document states that “every person, regardless of sexual orientation, ought to be respected.” However, it also declares that “all attempts to obscure reference to the ineliminable sexual difference between man and woman are to be rejected.”

Similarly, it states that gender-affirming surgery is a threat to “the unique dignity the person has received from the moment of conception.” It does, however, make exceptions for those born with genital abnormalities.

The Dignitas Infinita comes just three months after the Pope called surrogacy “despicable.”

“I consider despicable the practice of so-called surrogate motherhood, which represents a grave violation of the dignity of the woman and the child, based on the exploitation of situations of the mother’s material needs,” he said in January.

Not surprisingly, the doctrine has drawn mixed reactions, with some in favour of the church’s firm stance.

Others are criticizing the statement.

Others pointed out human rights issues within the church and stressed that attention should be paid to them instead.

What do you think about the church’s stance on these issues? Let us know in the comments.

