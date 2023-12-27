Christmas confusion: Man accidentally gifts fiancée wrong Dyson dryer as a joke

In a hair-larious Christmas prank, a photographer in Scotland reminded the internet to double-check their Dyson Airwrap orders and to not trust every post they see on X.

On Christmas, Angus Duncan, a photographer based in Dunbar, posted on X about an alleged holiday gift mishap involving buying the wrong Dyson dryer for his fiancée.

“Apparently I got my fiancée the wrong Dyson Air-thingy?” reads the post, which has garnered over 15 million views.

He included a screenshot of a text from his fiancée that reads “WHY DID YOU GET ME A HAND DRYER??????” with a photo of the bulky appliance you usually see in public washrooms.

Apparently I got my fiancée the wrong Dyson Air-thingy? pic.twitter.com/DCae93ssdP — Angus Duncan (@Angus_Duncan) December 25, 2023

For the uninitiated, Dyson doesn’t only sell hand dryers and vacuums, but also hair dryers. One of its more popular products is the Dyson Airwrap, which has gone viral on TikTok.

So, it’s hilarious and pretty believable that someone might accidentally gift the former, and the internet reacted accordingly.

Close enough — Specsavers (@Specsavers) December 25, 2023

Don’t worry it’ll all blow over — Clappers (@Clappers2020) December 25, 2023

Which Public Bathroom You Steal This From??? — AG (@AG_NBA_X) December 25, 2023

But if you read through the thread, Duncan reveals that the story is too good to be true.

Because this is a stupid joke that I’ve posted every year and it is just as surprising that this has gone viral as it is that I actually have a fiancée — Angus Duncan (@Angus_Duncan) December 25, 2023

The only factual part about the joke is that he has a fiancée. However, Duncan says his annual Christmas joke had been going on for years before they got engaged.

We only got engaged this year, the tweet has been going on before then — Angus Duncan (@Angus_Duncan) December 26, 2023

Even if you fell for it, it’s an important lesson in gift-giving for the internet age.