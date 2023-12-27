NewsFashion & BeautyShoppingHumour & WeirdCanada

Christmas confusion: Man accidentally gifts fiancée wrong Dyson dryer as a joke

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Dec 27 2023, 6:10 pm
Christmas confusion: Man accidentally gifts fiancée wrong Dyson dryer as a joke
@Angus_Duncan/X | Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock

In a hair-larious Christmas prank, a photographer in Scotland reminded the internet to double-check their Dyson Airwrap orders and to not trust every post they see on X.

On Christmas, Angus Duncan, a photographer based in Dunbar, posted on X about an alleged holiday gift mishap involving buying the wrong Dyson dryer for his fiancée.

“Apparently I got my fiancée the wrong Dyson Air-thingy?” reads the post, which has garnered over 15 million views.

He included a screenshot of a text from his fiancée that reads “WHY DID YOU GET ME A HAND DRYER??????” with a photo of the bulky appliance you usually see in public washrooms.

For the uninitiated, Dyson doesn’t only sell hand dryers and vacuums, but also hair dryers. One of its more popular products is the Dyson Airwrap, which has gone viral on TikTok.

So, it’s hilarious and pretty believable that someone might accidentally gift the former, and the internet reacted accordingly.

But if you read through the thread, Duncan reveals that the story is too good to be true.

The only factual part about the joke is that he has a fiancée. However, Duncan says his annual Christmas joke had been going on for years before they got engaged.

Even if you fell for it, it’s an important lesson in gift-giving for the internet age.

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Fashion & Beauty
+ Shopping
+ Humour & Weird
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop