Value Village selling used dish set with food stuck to it for nearly $10

Jan 29 2024, 3:24 pm
Value Village selling used dish set with food stuck to it for nearly $10
When shopping at Value Village, a chain of thrift stores that can be found across Canada, shoppers already know that the second-hand items for sale aren’t exactly going to be in the best condition. But most probably won’t expect to find remnants of someone’s dinner still attached.

One reader who asked to remain anonymous shared photos of items that she came across that likely shouldn’t have made it onto shelves. Here are some questionable items she found at one location in Mississauga, Ontario.

Dirty dishes

While in the houseware section, the shopper came across a stack of colourful plastic plates and bowls, a familiar sight for those accustomed to shopping at Value Village. A less common sight? A bowl with a crusty layer of someone’s dinner.

“Plastic dish set with ‘bonus’ food remnants,” she wrote.

And in case you’re wondering how much dirty dishes are going for these days, a quick look at one of the plates reveals that it’s priced at $9.99. A real bargain.

A very used and overpriced plant pot

Another item that will likely have you scratching your head in confusion is a faux marble plant pot. The item looks well-used, and a peek inside shows a pretty dirty interior.

value village

But that’s not the surprising part. The pot, priced at $3.99 by Value Village, still has its Dollarama sticker at the bottom, showing that it was initially priced at $3. Paying an extra 99 cents for a dirty planter doesn’t exactly sound like a great deal. We’d pass.

value village

A dirty cup

value village

Another item that caught the shopper’s attention in the housewares section was a dirty cup. The beige cup is priced at $2.99 and looks unremarkable, except for the strand of hair still attached.

value village

A damaged cardigan

value village

If you’re looking for second-hand clothes, there are racks and racks to be found at the store. But, as it turns out, you must be extra diligent about checking the condition because this shopper spotted a cardigan with a big hole near the neckline. The damaged item is priced at $9.99.

Other shoppers have also found some pretty bizarre items, from almost-empty candles to a stack of egg cartons.

What are some of your strangest Value Village finds?

