A 33-year-old Canadian man who went missing in Australia last week is being remembered as “a great man” after the search ended in tragedy.

Ambrose Walton was scheduled to meet a friend in Karratha at 2 pm on Tuesday, January 23, reports ABC. However, after he failed to show up, local police launched a land and air search for Walton, who had been working as a diesel mechanic for the mining company Schlam. He lived at a mine camp and travelled regularly to and from Perth.

At the time of the search, Sergeant Chris Clelland, Tom Price Police officer in charge, said, “The fact that he hasn’t contacted anyone and his phone has been out of range, or out of charge, is a concern.”

Walton was found dead on Thursday from a vehicle crash alongside a railway line. He was discovered by emergency personnel who’d been part of the search. The incident is being investigated, and police are asking the public for any dashcam footage or information.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada told Daily Hive in an email that it’s aware of reports of the death of a Canadian citizen in Australia.

“Consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information,” they said. “Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed.”

Walton’s family said that he had been scheduled to return to Canada in just two weeks. They’ve now set up a GoFundMe to raise funds to bring him home and to cover funeral costs.

“We are absolutely devastated that instead of greeting our brother home, we are now trying to gather the funds to have him returned to us and to plan a funeral,” reads a statement from the family.

Walton’s family describes him as someone who was “full of adventure and truly grabbed life by the reins.”

“Ambrose had the biggest heart I have ever known and cared so deeply for his family,” they said. “What we wouldn’t do to have one more hug, one more laugh, just to hear your voice one last time.”

As of January 28, the family has surpassed their goal of $40,000.