Beach escapes and more: These are the top 10 travel getaways in Canada

If you’re looking to travel soon, you definitely shouldn’t overlook destinations within Canada.

Maclean’s magazine released its list of “The Great Escapes: 10 Places to Visit in Canada Right Now,” and it highlighted beautiful getaways within the country, that are less touristy than go-to’s like Banff, Montreal, and Vancouver, and less expensive as well.

The magazine describes the 10 cities it chose as “under-the-radar vacation spots” that span from the Yukon to PEI.

Here are 10 places to visit in Canada right now according to Maclean’s:

Whitehorse, Yukon Bas-Saint-Laurent, Quebec East Point, PEI Sechelt, British Columbia La Côte-Nord, Quebec St.John’s Newfoundland Windsor, Ontario Grand Manan New Brunswick Wanuskewin Heritage Park, Saskatchewan Ucluelet, British Columbia

Some highlights include the “eclectic new restaurants” in Whitehorse and its jaw-dropping natural beauty.

“While the long, warm summer days offer endless opportunities for hiking, running, and biking in the wilderness (Grey Mountain and Mount McIntyre are two gorgeous trail networks, located right in town), Whitehorse is alluring in winter too,” writes Rhiannon Russell for Maclean’s.

“The cold creates a thick ice fog that hangs over the Yukon River, and the darkness brings surreal pink skies at sunrise and sunset.”

For those looking for a beach getaway, Maclean’s notes that “Ucluelet has luxurious food, plenty of pampering, and a front-row seat to the Pacific Coast’s gorgeous squalls.”

And while many may think of Windsor, Ontario, as a sleepy city, Maclean’s says it’s undergoing a revitalization with an exciting restaurant and arts scene.

It’s also being recognized for highlighting its diversity through its tourist destinations.

“This past April, the Windsor Law Centre for Cities launched the McDougall Street Corridor walking tour, just east of the downtown core. The 25-stop tour, which is accompanied by a richly detailed website, takes visitors through a neighbourhood that used to be home to one of the largest, most dynamic Black communities in Canada,” wrote Jason McBride for the magazine.

“And while Windsor is hardly known for its natural beauty, it will also soon be the site of Ojibway National Urban Park, only the second national urban park built in the country and the first in Ontario to be officially co-managed by First Nations.”

You can read Maclean’s full descriptions of its top 10 Canadian destinations here.

