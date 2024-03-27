Turkey smashes through truck windshield in "surprising encounter" on Canadian highway

Why did the turkey cross the highway? Honestly, we wish we had an answer to that one.

A truck driver and a wild turkey are both miraculously unharmed after a freak accident on an Ontario highway.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) West Region shared the bizarre account on X of a wild turkey that crashed through the windshield of a truck travelling on a local highway, leaving both the driver and the large bird a bit shaken up but otherwise uninjured.

A surprising encounter on Hwy 3/Inman @KingsvilleOnt as a wild turkey crashed through a vehicle’s window. It’s important to always pay attention and have full control of your vehicle. No injuries were reported to the driver or the turkey. ^sd#WildTurkeyEncounter#EssexCtyOPP pic.twitter.com/5dl5VHZ8Yy — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 27, 2024

The incident described by officers as a “surprising encounter” occurred at Highway 3 and Inman Side Road in Kingsville, a small town in western Ontario.

The OPP stated on X that the wild turkey straying onto the roadway is a reminder to drivers that “it’s important to always pay attention and have full control of your vehicle.”

Luckily, officers confirmed that “no injuries were reported to the driver or the turkey,” the latter photographed looking a bit confused but otherwise unharmed in the cab of the truck.

It’s a strange case, but still not quite as bonkers as a crash last October where 1,500 turkeys spilled onto an Ontario highway in a Thanksgiving disaster of epic proportions.