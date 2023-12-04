Stay or go? New poll finds majority of Canadians want Trudeau to step down

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not in the good books of Canadians, as a majority of voters want to see him step down, according to a new poll.

The poll, released by Ipsos on November 29, found that most Canadians (72%) want Trudeau to step down as Liberal Party leader and prime minister — up from 60% in September.

And things aren’t looking up for Trudeau within the Liberal Party itself. According to the poll, one-third of Liberal voters and supporters want Trudeau to step down, a slight increase from 28% in September.

However, other party leaders remain popular within their parties. The poll found that 91% of Conservative voters want Pierre Poilievre to lead the party into the next election and 78% of NDP supporters are backing Jagmeet Singh.

If Trudeau was replaced as Liberal Party leader by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, 25% of Canadians said they would consider voting for the party in the next election.

“Chrystia Freeland has the most name recognition, and the greatest potential to improve Liberal fortunes at the ballot box,” noted Ipsos in a release.

However, the results show that Freeland has the highest support from Liberal voters (63%) but doesn’t have much backing from NDP (29%) or Green Party (25%) supporters.

That support is practically nonexistent from Conservative voters, as the poll found that one in 10 supporters of that party would consider voting for Anita Anand, Mark Carney, Francois-Philippe Champagne, Melanie Joly, or Chrystia Freeland as Liberal leader replacements.

Ipsos surveyed 1,000 Canadians between November 14 and 17, 2023, on behalf of Global News for this poll.

The results come at a time when Trudeau’s popularity has been sinking.

Last month, a poll conducted by Leger for The Canadian Press found that 72% of Canadians think that “after nine years and three mandates, it is time to try something different with a new prime minister.”

