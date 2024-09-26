Bathtubs and bullies: What exactly happened in the House of Commons?

Things got pretty heated during question period in the House of Commons on Wednesday when a comment made by an MP led to Justin Trudeau accusing the Conservative side of the House of casual homophobia.

It all began with Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre discussing Consul General Tom Clarke’s new $9 million New York apartment.

“I will comment on one spectacular social housing project of [Trudeau’s], and that is the brand new lavish apartment that he bought his friend, the new Consul General to New York, $9 million for his friend Tom Clarke to have stunning powder room finished in jewel onyx, Cristallo gold quartzite countertops, a handcrafted copper soaking tub, custom bronze bathroom fixtures, $5,000 coffee machine. Did the prime minister go and inspect this palace in the sky on his recent trip to New York?” he asked.

“Did the prime minister go and inspect this palace in the sky on his recent trip to New York?” he asked.

“Mr. Speaker, engaging with international leaders on fighting climate change, on solving global crises, on standing up unequivocally for Ukraine,” Trudeau began to answer but was interrupted by noise from the opposition.

Among other barely legible/audible comments, one comment was from CPC MP Garnett Genuis.

“Did you bathe each other in the bathtub?” he appears to ask. The opposition broke into laughter.

House Speaker Greg Fergus reminded all members not to take the floor unless he recognized them so that questions and answers could be heard. He asked the PM to take it from the top again, disregarding the bathtub comment.

“Mr. Speaker, don’t worry. On this side of the House, we’re used to casual homophobic comments from the other side of the House,” said Trudeau.

The live CPAC broadcast of the question period was muted for 50 seconds, after which Trudeau was asked to take back the homophobia accusation.

“Colleagues, I heard comments that I — because it was not on microphone, I chose not to get up,” said Fergus. “I would ask, nonetheless, that we all treat each other with the presumption of honour and respect, and I’ll ask the prime minister to please withdraw that comment under the colleagues.”

The House broke into noise again. The Speaker admitted to hearing the comment but said he did not get up because he didn’t know who had said it.

“I don’t appreciate when we tar the entire members with that concern. And I’m going to ask the Honourable Member, please, to withdraw that comment, start his question again, and let us presume the better natures of all members of parliament here,” Fergus continued, asking the PM to continue.

“Mr. Speaker, standing up to bullies requires us to call them out on their crap sometimes,” Trudeau responded.

After being asked to withdraw the homophobia accusation once again, the PM said he would happily do so if the member who suggested that he was “sharing a bathtub with Tom Clarke” stood up and took responsibility for his comment. His mic was swiftly muted mid-sentence.

Speaker Fergus defended himself, once again, saying he wasn’t able to track the source of the bathtub statement: “I’m just asking the prime minister to be the better person and to please just withdraw the comment and start his question again.”

Trudeau then withdrew “the comment about defecating.”

“Using the word ‘crap,’ I shouldn’t use that. I know ‘crap’ is unparliamentary, but I will also, Mr. Speaker, when someone says something that is clearly homophobic — not them; I’m not accusing them of homophobia — I’m saying they made a homophobic comment,” he stated before having his mic cut off again.

Speaker Fergus appreciated the prime minister for withdrawing his comment, and the House moved on to another discussion.

Public reaction

Canadians took to social media to discuss whether what happened was fair.

Many believe the Speaker should have called out MP Genuis for the bathtub comment.

“His comment revealed more about himself and what actually goes through the minds of conservatives,” said @Dlockyer00 on X.

Should of been removed. His comment revealed more about himself and what actually goes through the minds of conservatives — Dylan (@Dlockyer00) September 26, 2024

PM Trudeau withdrew his use of the unparliamentary language when asked by the speaker. Now, where is the condemnation of the more egregious offence that came from some of the CPC MPs – their laughter & homophobic comments? @OurCommons @HoCSpeaker @RosieBarton — Kathryn Mathias (@KathrynMathias1) September 26, 2024

When you grow up being targetted with homophobic slurs/harassment in school & experience it in the street, the last place you expect that you would have to see/hear it is in the House of Commons. I guess it’s too much to expect adult respectful behaviour in Parliament, eh?! https://t.co/yhjmf9wVZ7 — @drhillarypimlott.bsky.social 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@Dr_H_Pimlott) September 26, 2024

“Garnett Genuis opposed a ban on conversion therapy. Of course, he said this…” added another, referring to the Sherwood Park—Fort Saskatchewan MP’s past comments.

Garnett Genuis opposed a ban on conversion therapy. Of course he said this… — 𝔸𝕝𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕥𝕒 𝔻𝕚𝕤𝕒𝕕𝕧𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕒𝕘𝕖 (@AB_Disadvantage) September 26, 2024

I wish people in our riding cared that our MP was a blatant homophobe, but almost no one in Sherwood Park or Fort Sask cares, and in fact, many are just as anti-lgbtq as Genuis is. That’s why they vote for him. Homophobia is a feature of the CPC. https://t.co/SEn73AiCfh — Ann Bibby (@anniegirl1138) September 26, 2024

Others chose to focus on Trudeau’s reaction and parliamentary standards.

“The Genuis comment was in regard to the needless handcrafted copper tub in the $9 million condo in order to engage on important issues. Trudeau decided to try to score some points by equating that to homophobia. He’s a complete child,” said Brian Blyther on X.

The Genius comment was in regard to the needless hand crafted copper tub in the $9M condo, in order to engage on important issues. Trudeau decided to try to score some points by equating that to homophobia. He’s a complete child. https://t.co/hTHWpvyM08 — Brian Blyther (@thetaxpayer1) September 25, 2024

I had seen that Trudeau had a major tantrum yesterday. Wrongly accusing the conservatives of being homophobic. He should have been kicked out of the HOC. Terrible behavior of him. — Paula Vanluyk (@paula_vanluyk) September 26, 2024

Why was his comment homophobic? Trudeau’s response was homophobic, surely? — Karl Harrison (@KarlDHarrison) September 26, 2024

Honestly I don’t think it was necessarily even a gay comment, just about the opulence/size of the bath in the luxury penthouse. Trudeau turned it into a homophobia thing to try to get a soundbite and favorable reaction. — Dystope (@DystopianPosts) September 25, 2024

Fergus kicked Poilievre out of Parliament for refusing to withdraw the word “whacko” to describe Justin Trudeau.

Justin Trudeau refused to withdraw his accusation of homophobia against the Conservatives, and Fergus failed to ask Trudeau to leave as he should have. Fire Fergus — terry l. (@dubsndoo) September 25, 2024

Even some who aren’t entirely with Trudeau believe he did the right thing calling out homophobia in parliament.

I know some of this is Trudeau grandstanding because he’s behind in the polls, but also he’s right. Why should he apologize for pointing out the systemic homophobia of his political opponents? https://t.co/pu0yyLaGaY — Sarah Sahagian (@sarahsahagian) September 26, 2024

What are your thoughts about what happened? Drop a comment below or email us at [email protected].