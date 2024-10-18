Tucker Carlson, Jordan Peterson funded by Russia, claims Trudeau under oath

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed under oath that conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson and Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson are funded by a Russian state-owned media outlet.

The Liberal party leader made the accusation on Wednesday while testifying at the Foreign Interference Commission.

He was asked about Russia’s alleged role in spreading anti-vaccine messaging during the Freedom Convoy protests in 2022.

In French, Trudeau said that they did see anti-vaccine messages “amplified by Russian propaganda” during the protests, “especially in the right-wing media.”

He went on to say that once Ukraine was invaded by Russia, they saw a lot of those channels become “pro-Putin” propaganda channels.

“We’ve recently seen that RT is currently funding bloggers and other YouTube personalities, on the right, such as Jordan Peterson, other names that are well known, Tucker Carlson. as well, in order to amplify messages that are destabilizing democracies,” said the prime minister.

It’s important to note that Trudeau made these claims without providing evidence. Daily Hive has been unable to independently verify the allegations.

While Carlson has yet to issue a statement responding to the prime minister’s allegations, his streaming platform, The Tucker Carlson Network, has previously denied that it had “done any deals with state media in any country.”

Peterson slammed Trudeau’s accusation.

“Hey, Russians! Where the hell is my money?!” he posted on X on Wednesday. “[Justin Trudeau] strikes again whiffing at a foul ball.”

“Rubles are stuffed in my mattress comfortable,” he added.

The author’s daughter, Mikhaila Peterson, also chimed in.

“This might be worth suing about. As much fun as lawsuits are, this seems like an easy one,” she replied.

The public inquiry into foreign interference is mostly focused on the Chinese government’s alleged meddling in Canadian politics.

Both Carlson and Peterson have been met with protests at scheduled speaking events in Canada.

Hundreds signed a petition against Carlson’s speaking tour in Alberta, and thousands of Canadians condemned a speaking event with Peterson in BC last year.

Watch Trudeau’s full testimony at the Foreign Interference Commission here.