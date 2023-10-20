Everyone on the internet is trolling the Toronto accent right now

One clip of a Toronto woman speaking has gone completely viral on social media this week, with people from around the world expressing both their confusion and fascination with the accent.

The video came from an interview with Toronto resident Plushh on the Seeking Success podcast, and has already amassed nearly five million views and over 8,000 comments.

In the video, she discusses the importance of taking care of one’s mother, especially if you’ve reached a certain level of financial freedom.

“What I don’t like is if the business is true and you left your moms in the hood, somebody go smoke that yute,” she said. “You don’t leave your moms nowhere. You have money and you left your moms there? Yo, you’re sick to my stomach.”

The clip instantly became a hit on TikTok, with some people immediately falling in love with the accent, while others called it “unserious” and “hilarious.”

“Toronto accent will forever have me dead,” one person wrote.

“Toronto accent is goofy but I mess with it,” another comment reads.

The sound of the video alone has already been used in over 3,000 videos on the platform, with people lip-syncing along to the accent and one person even suggesting that Drake should use the clip as a sample in his next track.

Despite many people being captivated by the accent, others who live in or are from Toronto stressed that most people in the city don’t have this accent.

“I’ve lived in Toronto my whole life and never heard someone speak like this,” one person said.

What’s your take on the Toronto accent?