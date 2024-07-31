If you think her 15 minutes of fame is up, it looks like Haliey Welch, aka “Hawk Tuah” girl, isn’t done just yet, as she recently shared some interesting thoughts on Canada.

If you need some background information on who Welch is, you might recognize her from the video where she responded to the question, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy?” with an infamous spit imitation that sounded a lot like “hawk tuah.”

Since then, Welch’s social media clip has gone viral and she’s become a bit of an internet “star” herself.

She’s made a slew of media appearances and was even slated to show up at the Calgary Stampede, but sadly that gig was postponed to a later date.

She’s also been interviewed by some big names, including political commentator and television host Bill Maher.

Welch stopped by to chat with Maher for his Club Random podcast earlier this week. The pair discussed a range of topics including her viral fame and her upbringing in a small Tennessee town.

Eventually, Canada came up in conversation, revealing that Welch may need to brush up on her knowledge about what goes on up here.

It all started when Maher asked Welch what kind of home she had back in Tennessee.

“Was the bathroom out back or inside the house?” he joked to the social media viral sensation, throwing in a jab about her small-town roots.

Welch assured him that her bathroom was located inside her home.

“It was definitely in the house… they don’t have an outhouse where you throw mulch on your sh*t. I think that’s a thing they do up in Canada, isn’t it?” she replied.

“What was that?” Maher responded, sounding confused about Welch’s understanding of how sanitation works in Canada.

“Like don’t they have outhouses in Canada?” Welch stated, adding that she’s been told that there are no bathrooms in the country and just outhouses.

“Canada is a very sophisticated country,” replied Maher.

“I’m sure it is,” Welch nodded, seemingly reassuring herself that Canada does have working washrooms.

You can watch the full interaction, starting at 55:12:

Her response even made it to Instagram, where many folks in the comments were confused about why she would think that Canada doesn’t have proper sanitation systems and working toilets.

“Let her revel in her ignorance,” said one commenter.

“Well, this is now the dumbest thing she’s said on camera,” added another.

Some jumped to her defence as one Instagram user noted that Welch has been using her 15 minutes of fame to donate to animal and homeless shelters.

“This girl is using her fame to help animals in shelters and the homeless but y’all are so quick to hate. For once, the internet made the right person famous,” they stated.

Either way, if Welch ever wants to brush up on her knowledge of Canada, we happen to have a handy quiz for her to take here.

With files from Emma Kilburn-Smith