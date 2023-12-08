"Outrageous" tipping options for a cab ride in Canada sparks anger

The debate surrounding tipping in Canada is only getting louder as customers are prompted with higher and higher tip options.
A recent post on X from CBC news anchor Ian Hanomansing is adding more fuel to the conversation after he shared the tipping options that were presented to him during a cab ride.
“The tip options for a Canadian cab to an airport. I was unsure which one to choose and I wonder what visitors to Canada — unsure of our tipping culture — think,” he posted.
The photo shows a $73 cab ride with tip prompts for 20%, 25% and 30%.
The tip options for a Canadian cab to an airport. I was unsure which one to choose and I wonder what visitors to Canada -unsure of our tipping culture- think. pic.twitter.com/GxIopL30d3
— Ian Hanomansing (@ianhanomansing) December 7, 2023
Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about this.
Outrageous! What’s next, are people going to start asking for tips on their work emails….?
— Global Flaneur (@GlobalFlaneur) December 8, 2023
Several replies advised Hanomansing to opt for an Uber, where the tipping options are more reasonable.
They are just trying to rip off travellers. Take an Uber.
— Norm Francis (@NormFrancis) December 7, 2023
Only use Uber – not been in a cab for many a year!
— Graham Armstrong (@scidec) December 8, 2023
Others were adamant that when presented with “outrageous amounts,” they opt for giving no tip at all.
When I see outrageous amounts, I always select “no tip” instead of giving what I would normally give (15-18%)
— JPPL (@jppl1979) December 7, 2023
When presented like this, that earns no tip option.
— vasdis (@darryldjd) December 8, 2023
When they START at 20% I opt for no tip.
I was ordering something online recently and they ‘suggested’ a tip to ‘help out’ the people preparing my purchase for shipping. I cancelled my order and emailed them to tel them to pay their employees properly. Ridiculous.
— Cynthia (my friends call me Cindy) Heinrichs (@Cynthia95001250) December 7, 2023
Some replies pointed out that the percent option for tipping is usually based on the cost including tax, which means you’re paying even more.
What I don’t like about the % option is the $ amount is usually based on the cost including tax. I’m not paying a tip on taxes. Either show me a breakdown of total ( not possible for cab?) or expect me to guess the appropriate $ tip.
— pollyv (Free AF🇨🇦) (@pollyvinebag) December 7, 2023
One thing very wrong with this system is it is calculated based on after tax price.
Historically tips are based on pre-tax total. Its like tax on tax
— Stephen Machan (@skmachan) December 7, 2023
Many suggested Hanomansing just give cash or opt for the dollar sign custom tip.
My mother always presses no tip, but gives the server or whoever a cash tip.
— Shauna MacKinnon – I’m a boomer, OK? (@ShaunaMarieMack) December 7, 2023
Dolllar option. $5 to $10 MAX depending on the quality of service.
— Ian Seggie (@IanSeggie) December 7, 2023
Bruh, click the dollar sign. Freedom.
— Roddy (@RodKahx) December 7, 2023
A former cab driver even weighed in.
I used to be a cab driver. 🚕
I never expected a tip from anyone.
I never set tip amounts, on the machines.
(my employer set tip amounts)
Not everyone can afford to tip.
Not everyone deserves a tip.
In my personal opinion, tips should be
Never expected, always appreciated.
🙂
— Vinny (@PullVinny) December 7, 2023
Cabs aren’t the only services that have been presenting higher tipping options.
A Reddit user recently shared an incident about how they experienced a Vancouver restaurant suggesting 25%, 30% and 35% tips, which set off a debate online.