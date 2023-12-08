NewsMoneyCanada

"Outrageous" tipping options for a cab ride in Canada sparks anger

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
|
Dec 8 2023, 3:30 pm
"Outrageous" tipping options for a cab ride in Canada sparks anger
Robert Mullan/Shutterstock

The debate surrounding tipping in Canada is only getting louder as customers are prompted with higher and higher tip options.

A recent post on X from CBC news anchor Ian Hanomansing is adding more fuel to the conversation after he shared the tipping options that were presented to him during a cab ride.

“The tip options for a Canadian cab to an airport. I was unsure which one to choose and I wonder what visitors to Canada — unsure of our tipping culture — think,” he posted.

The photo shows a $73 cab ride with tip prompts for 20%, 25% and 30%.

Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about this.

Several replies advised Hanomansing to opt for an Uber, where the tipping options are more reasonable.

Others were adamant that when presented with “outrageous amounts,” they opt for giving no tip at all.

Some replies pointed out that the percent option for tipping is usually based on the cost including tax, which means you’re paying even more.

Many suggested Hanomansing just give cash or opt for the dollar sign custom tip.

A former cab driver even weighed in.

Cabs aren’t the only services that have been presenting higher tipping options.

A Reddit user recently shared an incident about how they experienced a Vancouver restaurant suggesting 25%, 30% and 35% tips, which set off a debate online.

Isabelle DoctoIsabelle Docto
+ News
+ Money
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop