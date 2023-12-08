"Outrageous" tipping options for a cab ride in Canada sparks anger

The debate surrounding tipping in Canada is only getting louder as customers are prompted with higher and higher tip options.

A recent post on X from CBC news anchor Ian Hanomansing is adding more fuel to the conversation after he shared the tipping options that were presented to him during a cab ride.

“The tip options for a Canadian cab to an airport. I was unsure which one to choose and I wonder what visitors to Canada — unsure of our tipping culture — think,” he posted.

The photo shows a $73 cab ride with tip prompts for 20%, 25% and 30%.

The tip options for a Canadian cab to an airport. I was unsure which one to choose and I wonder what visitors to Canada -unsure of our tipping culture- think. pic.twitter.com/GxIopL30d3 — Ian Hanomansing (@ianhanomansing) December 7, 2023

Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about this.

Outrageous! What’s next, are people going to start asking for tips on their work emails….? — Global Flaneur (@GlobalFlaneur) December 8, 2023

Several replies advised Hanomansing to opt for an Uber, where the tipping options are more reasonable.

They are just trying to rip off travellers. Take an Uber. — Norm Francis (@NormFrancis) December 7, 2023

Only use Uber – not been in a cab for many a year! — Graham Armstrong (@scidec) December 8, 2023

Others were adamant that when presented with “outrageous amounts,” they opt for giving no tip at all.

When I see outrageous amounts, I always select “no tip” instead of giving what I would normally give (15-18%) — JPPL (@jppl1979) December 7, 2023

When presented like this, that earns no tip option. — vasdis (@darryldjd) December 8, 2023

When they START at 20% I opt for no tip.

I was ordering something online recently and they ‘suggested’ a tip to ‘help out’ the people preparing my purchase for shipping. I cancelled my order and emailed them to tel them to pay their employees properly. Ridiculous. — Cynthia (my friends call me Cindy) Heinrichs (@Cynthia95001250) December 7, 2023

Some replies pointed out that the percent option for tipping is usually based on the cost including tax, which means you’re paying even more.

What I don’t like about the % option is the $ amount is usually based on the cost including tax. I’m not paying a tip on taxes. Either show me a breakdown of total ( not possible for cab?) or expect me to guess the appropriate $ tip. — pollyv (Free AF🇨🇦) (@pollyvinebag) December 7, 2023

One thing very wrong with this system is it is calculated based on after tax price.

Historically tips are based on pre-tax total. Its like tax on tax — Stephen Machan (@skmachan) December 7, 2023

Many suggested Hanomansing just give cash or opt for the dollar sign custom tip.

My mother always presses no tip, but gives the server or whoever a cash tip. — Shauna MacKinnon – I’m a boomer, OK? (@ShaunaMarieMack) December 7, 2023

Dolllar option. $5 to $10 MAX depending on the quality of service. — Ian Seggie (@IanSeggie) December 7, 2023

Bruh, click the dollar sign. Freedom. — Roddy (@RodKahx) December 7, 2023

A former cab driver even weighed in.

I used to be a cab driver. 🚕

I never expected a tip from anyone.

I never set tip amounts, on the machines.

(my employer set tip amounts)

Not everyone can afford to tip.

Not everyone deserves a tip.

In my personal opinion, tips should be

Never expected, always appreciated.

🙂 — Vinny (@PullVinny) December 7, 2023

Cabs aren’t the only services that have been presenting higher tipping options.

A Reddit user recently shared an incident about how they experienced a Vancouver restaurant suggesting 25%, 30% and 35% tips, which set off a debate online.