Lottery winner wants to use $250,000 prize to create jobs for new Canadians

After winning a quarter of a million dollars in the lottery, one Ontario-based IT worker is in shock and disbelief.

Sai Ram Reddy Gangula is 29 and has played the lotto for four years. He loves Instant games and tries his luck at all of the new lottery games OLG introduces.

The Brampton resident won a $250,000 top prize with OLG’s Instant Super Massive Multiplier game.

Gangula visited Toronto’s OLG Prize Centre to pick up his windfall and share his experience.

“I played my ticket at the store, and I was shocked when I realized I won the top prize. It was unbelievable,” he recalled. “I even woke up in the middle of the night to check the ticket again and make sure it wasn’t a dream!”

The winner shared the big news with a buddy, who was also shocked in the best way possible.

“He says I deserve this prize and was so excited for me,” Gangula said, smiling. “I am excited. This win is such a blessing to me.”

So, what’s next for the prize money? Gangula didn’t opt to go on vacation, buy a new car, or purchase a home. Instead, he said he wanted to invest in his own business and help those new to the True North.

“I want to build a successful business that employs new Canadians,” he concluded.