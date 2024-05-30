Auto worker says her cheeks hurt from smiling so big after $1 million lottery win

Celebrations are underway for a Canadian woman who became a millionaire after winning the lottery.

Unlike many lottery players who’ve made headlines for their wins recently, Karamjit Hansra only occasionally plays the lotto.

The Brampton, Ontario, resident reserves the option to buy tickets at times when the jackpot is hefty.

She picked up a ticket at a Petro Canada location in her city, a decision that changed her life overnight.

The automotive industry worker visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her million-dollar cheque and to share her story.

“It was early Saturday morning when I scanned the ticket on the OLG app. I didn’t really understand what was happening,” she told media.

“I saw the words ‘Big Winner’ and went to show my family. I was too surprised to believe it! I had my husband check the ticket on his app, too. Even then, we had to count the zeros to be sure,” she laughed.

Karamjit was positively taken aback by the win and has been on cloud nine since she found out about it.

“It was surreal. My cheeks hurt from the big smile I have! My heart is filled with happiness,” she shared.

The winner plans to invest the prize money and let it grow before deciding how to spend it.

If you, like Karamjit, also like to buy lottery tickets based on jackpots, right now might be a good time to purchase a ticket.

The Lotto Max jackpot currently stands at the game’s maximum limit — $70 million — and a draw is scheduled for Friday, May 31.

The last time anyone won the Lotto Max jackpot was on April 19, when a ticket sold in Ontario matched the seven winning numbers: 06, 07, 14, 15, 28, 39, and 42.

While grocery shopping one day, Gregory Chialtas picked up a Lotto Max ticket that would lead to the $70 million jackpot. He bought it at the Sheppard Ticket Centre inside the Yonge-Sheppard Centre on Yonge Street in Toronto.

“I got everyone on Facetime to share this exciting news, but no one believed me! It took a bit of time to convince them it was true,” he shared.

“Every good parent wants to give their kids the most, and I guess I can now. I plan to adopt a rescue dog so that I can change their life for the better, just like what’s happened to me!”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.