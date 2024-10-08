The Office star Jenna Fischer has revealed that she was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of breast cancer.

Fischer — who played Pam Beesly in the popular US sitcom — shared the news in an Instagram post.

“October is breast cancer awareness month. I never thought I’d be making an announcement like this but here we are,” wrote Fischer.

“Last December, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer.”

The actress added that after completing surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, she is now cancer-free.

In a series of additional Instagram slides, Fischer provided more details about her diagnosis and treatment.

She recalled posting a photo of herself on Instagram in October 2023, preparing for her routine mammogram.

Following that mammogram, her doctors said they had found something in her left breast and in December 2023, she received the confirmation that she had breast cancer.

“Triple positive breast cancer is an aggressive form of breast cancer but it is also highly responsive to treatment,” continued Fischer.

“In January, I had a lumpectomy to remove the tumour. Luckily, my cancer was caught early and it hadn’t spread into my lymph nodes or throughout the rest of my body, however, because of the aggressive nature of triple positive breast cancer it still required chemotherapy and radiation to be sure it didn’t return.”

After months of treatment, she said she is “happy to say I’m feeling great.”

The actress stressed the importance of getting their regular mammograms.

“My tumour was so small it could not be felt on a physical exam,” noted Fischer. “If I had waited six months longer, things could have been much worse.”

Fischer thanked her friends, family, and medical staff for their support and care during her recovery.

She also gave a special shoutout to her Office co-star and close friend, Angela Kinsey, and her husband, Lee.

Fischer ended her post on a positive note, sharing that she was recently re-screened and the treatments have worked.

“I am cancer-free,” she wrote, adding in a joke from The Office: “Again, don’t skip the mammogram. Take it from Pam and her Pam Pams. Michael was right. Get ’em checked, ladies.”

“And know that should you get a breast cancer diagnosis, there is a village waiting to care for you.”